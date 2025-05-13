Film week marks 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh

NGHỆ AN — A film week commemorating the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2025) opened in Vinh City, the central province of Nghệ An, on May 12 evening.

Jointly organised by the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Nghệ An provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event is part of the 2025 National Sen (Lotus) Village Festival.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Thị Mỹ Hạnh, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasised that the event reflects deep respect and gratitude for President Hồ Chí Minh – a national liberation hero and an eminent cultural figure, and is also a tribute to mark his 135th birthday.

Running from May 12 to 15, the film week features three selected works: the documentary Nét Vẽ Từ Trái Tim (Sketches from the Heart), the feature film Vầng Trăng Thơ Ấu (The Childhood Moon), and Đào, Phở Và Piano (Peach Blossoms, Pho and Piano).

The selected films aim to help the audience learn more about national history, foster patriotism and revolutionary heroism, and nurture the spirit of solidarity, national pride, and self-reliance. They also highlight the achievements of the Party and people in the cause of national liberation, development and defence, disseminate Party policies and State laws, and promote public cultural enjoyment.

The screenings will be accompanied by opportunities for audiences to engage with filmmakers and actors.

The 2025 Sen Village Festival, a national-level political and cultural event, is being held from May 10 to 19 in Vinh City and Nam Đàn district of Nghệ An province – the hometown of President Hồ Chí Minh. The festival features a wide range of meaningful activities to honour the life and legacy of the late leader. — VNA/VNS