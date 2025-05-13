Vietnamese cuisine, sporting spirit shine in Angola

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy and community in Angola have recently taken part in the second Petro Sem Fronteiras – a cultural and sporting exchange event organised by the Petro de Luanda Club and the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event, involving diplomatic missions and expatriate groups based in Luanda, featured a wide range of activities such as sports tournaments, product exhibitions, culinary showcases, and a flag parade.

Việt Nam set up a booth displaying promotional materials and agricultural products such as rice, coffee, confectionery, rice noodles, vermicelli, and condiments. A dedicated food stall offered traditional Vietnamese dishes such as nem rán (fried spring rolls), bánh trôi (glutinous rice balls), chè thập cẩm (sweet mixed dessert), and bánh gai (black sticky rice cake).

Serving visitors to the Vietnamese food stall, Nguyễn Thị Huệ – a Vietnamese national living and working in Angola – shared her pride in seeing international guests enjoy the cuisine of her home country. She also expressed her pleasure to join hands with the embassy and expat community in promoting the culinary culture of Việt Nam in Africa.

The Vietnamese community’s football team in Angola also took part in friendly matches against thoses representing Angola, Cuba, China, France, Argentina, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Pakistan, and the Republic of the Congo. — VNA/VNS