Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

ASEAN Family Day in New York spreads regional identity

June 24, 2025 - 11:25
Ambassadors, Consuls General, along with staff and their families, joined traditional sports and cultural activities of Southeast Asia and performances bearing regional identity, thus contributing to strengthening unity and the ASEAN community spirit in New York.
Children participate in a game at the ASEAN Family Day 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — The ASEAN Family Day 2025 was held in New York, the US, on June 22, drawing nearly 1,000 officials, staff, and their family members from the Permanent Missions to the United Nations, and the Consulates of 10 ASEAN member countries and Timor-Leste.

Ambassadors, Consuls General, along with staff and their families, joined traditional sports and cultural activities of Southeast Asia and performances bearing regional identity, thus contributing to strengthening unity and the ASEAN community spirit in New York.

A highlight of the event was a vibrant culinary space, where each country showcased its signature traditional dishes. Việt Nam's booth stood out with phở bò (noodle soup with beef), fried spring rolls, lotus stem salad, and iced milk coffee, offering familiar flavours that leave a deep impression on international friends.

The ASEAN Family Day is an annual event held to strengthen the spirit of solidarity and friendship among member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as between ASEAN and its partner countries. It is organised in various cities around the world where there are diplomatic missions of the ASEAN member states.— VNA/VNS 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng mass yoga event promotes unity, well-being

Jointly organised by the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, the Việt Nam-India Friendship Association in Đà Nẵng, and the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam at Tiên Sơn Sports Arena, the event also aimed to foster friendship between Việt Nam, India, and other countries.
Life & Style

Vietnamese culture takes centre stage in South Korean city

The ambassador noted that among the 300,000 Vietnamese residing in the RoK, around 3,000 are living in Pyeongtaek and contributing actively to the local economy. Ho expressed his hope that the local authorities will continue support the overseas Vietnamese community in the city.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom