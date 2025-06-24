ASEAN Family Day in New York spreads regional identity

NEW YORK — The ASEAN Family Day 2025 was held in New York, the US, on June 22, drawing nearly 1,000 officials, staff, and their family members from the Permanent Missions to the United Nations, and the Consulates of 10 ASEAN member countries and Timor-Leste.

Ambassadors, Consuls General, along with staff and their families, joined traditional sports and cultural activities of Southeast Asia and performances bearing regional identity, thus contributing to strengthening unity and the ASEAN community spirit in New York.

A highlight of the event was a vibrant culinary space, where each country showcased its signature traditional dishes. Việt Nam's booth stood out with phở bò (noodle soup with beef), fried spring rolls, lotus stem salad, and iced milk coffee, offering familiar flavours that leave a deep impression on international friends.

The ASEAN Family Day is an annual event held to strengthen the spirit of solidarity and friendship among member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as between ASEAN and its partner countries. It is organised in various cities around the world where there are diplomatic missions of the ASEAN member states.— VNA/VNS