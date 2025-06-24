Đà Nẵng mass yoga event promotes unity, well-being

ĐÀ NẴNG — Nearly 1,000 people celebrated the International Day of Yoga (June 21) with a large-scale yoga performance in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng on June 23 evening.

Jointly organised by the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, the Việt Nam-India Friendship Association in Đà Nẵng, and the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam at Tiên Sơn Sports Arena, the event also aimed to foster friendship between Việt Nam, India, and other countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Ngọc Bình, Chairman of the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, said yoga has become an integral part of the physical and spiritual life of millions worldwide, including in Việt Nam and particularly in Đà Nẵng. He described yoga as a universal symbol of peace and connection between individuals and nature, beyond borders, religions, and cultures.

Vice Chairwoman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Việt Nam and India across all sectors.

She noted India ranked fifth among international visitor markets to Đà Nẵng in 2024. The local authorities, she added, remain committed to supporting Indian enterprises seeking investment opportunities.

Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya underlined yoga’s ancient origins in India, rooted in the Sanskrit word for “union,” symbolising harmony between body, mind, and nature. This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” reflects the deep connection between personal well-being and planetary health, he noted.

Following the ceremony, participants from 52 yoga centres and clubs in Đà Nẵng and neighbouring provinces, along with Indian yoga experts, trainers, tourists, and international residents, joined guided yoga sessions.

The event concluded with a mass yoga performance set to the song “Hello Việt Nam,” featuring graceful, fluid movements. — VNA/VNS