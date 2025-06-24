Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Đà Nẵng mass yoga event promotes unity, well-being

June 24, 2025 - 09:18
Jointly organised by the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, the Việt Nam-India Friendship Association in Đà Nẵng, and the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam at Tiên Sơn Sports Arena, the event also aimed to foster friendship between Việt Nam, India, and other countries.
A large-scale yoga performance. — VNA/VNS Photo 

ĐÀ NẴNG — Nearly 1,000 people celebrated the International Day of Yoga (June 21) with a large-scale yoga performance in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng on June 23 evening.

Jointly organised by the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, the Việt Nam-India Friendship Association in Đà Nẵng, and the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam at Tiên Sơn Sports Arena, the event also aimed to foster friendship between Việt Nam, India, and other countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Ngọc Bình, Chairman of the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, said yoga has become an integral part of the physical and spiritual life of millions worldwide, including in Việt Nam and particularly in Đà Nẵng. He described yoga as a universal symbol of peace and connection between individuals and nature, beyond borders, religions, and cultures.

Vice Chairwoman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Việt Nam and India across all sectors.

She noted India ranked fifth among international visitor markets to Đà Nẵng in 2024. The local authorities, she added, remain committed to supporting Indian enterprises seeking investment opportunities.

Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya underlined yoga’s ancient origins in India, rooted in the Sanskrit word for “union,” symbolising harmony between body, mind, and nature. This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” reflects the deep connection between personal well-being and planetary health, he noted.

Following the ceremony, participants from 52 yoga centres and clubs in Đà Nẵng and neighbouring provinces, along with Indian yoga experts, trainers, tourists, and international residents, joined guided yoga sessions.

The event concluded with a mass yoga performance set to the song “Hello Việt Nam,” featuring graceful, fluid movements. — VNA/VNS 

Ngọc Cam yoga record oldest woman yoga asanas Đà Nẵng

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Vietnamese culture takes centre stage in South Korean city

The ambassador noted that among the 300,000 Vietnamese residing in the RoK, around 3,000 are living in Pyeongtaek and contributing actively to the local economy. Ho expressed his hope that the local authorities will continue support the overseas Vietnamese community in the city.
Life & Style

Piêu scarf heritage

The Piêu scarf is a cherished symbol of Thái ethnic culture in Sơn La Province. Beyond its beauty, it reflects tradition, identity and the spiritual values passed down through generations.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom