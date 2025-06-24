New album echoes Việt Nam’s legends

HÀ NỘI HCM City-based songwriter Hoài An has revisited Việt Nam’s historical and folk traditions in his newly released double-CD album Hồn Việt (Vietnamese Soul), a project he spent two decades developing.

“This is the most meaningful musical project of my life,” he said. “When I finally held the finished CD, the first thing I wanted to do was bring it home to my parents, who have always supported me and inspired my interest in Vietnamese history, national heroes and cultural traditions,” he said.

The 15-track album was arranged in collaboration with composers Lý Huỳnh Long, Đạt Kìm and Minh Đăng, featuring performances by over 20 singers and choral groups.

Thematically, Hồn Việt is divided into three categories: national heroes, historical legends and folktales. The first includes tracks such as Tiếng Trống Mê Linh (The Sound of Mê Linh Drum), referencing the Trưng Sisters’ uprising against Chinese rule; Ngọn Cờ Lau (The Reed Flag), portraying the early years of Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng; Đức Thánh Trần (Saint Trần), about 13th-century General Trần Hưng Đạo; and Hoàng Đế Áo Vải, focusing on Nguyễn Huệ, leader of the Tây Sơn movement.

Other songs draw from stories and figures in Vietnamese legend and history, including Truyền Thuyết Cổ Loa (Legend of Cổ Loa), Tinh Thần Đông A (Đông A Spirit), Hào Khí Thăng Long (Thăng Long Heroic Spirit) and Bạch Đằng Giang (Bạch Đằng River).

The album also includes songs based on folktales like Sơn Tinh – Thủy Tinh (The Mountain God and The Lord of the Waters), Cổ Tích Thạch Sanh (The Legend of Thạch Sanh), Trương Chi – Mỵ Nương (the tragic love story of a fisherman and a mandarin's daughter) and Bánh Chưng – Bánh Giầy (Square and Round Rice Cake), with the folktale section intended to highlight values like kindness, courage and empathy for younger audiences.

Some of the pieces were previously performed in other settings – for example, Truyền Thuyết Cổ Loa by Đàm Vĩnh Hưng in 2004, and Trương Chi – Mỵ Nương as a duet by Đan Trường and Thanh Thảo in the same year.

Hoài An said producing the album was not without challenges. At times, he experienced creative blocks that stretched on for years. The most difficult aspect, he noted, was researching historical material: conflicting accounts required him to read widely and carefully assess sources for accuracy.

Although digital streaming dominates today’s music landscape, Hoài An opted for a physical release to maintain what he describes as “the cohesion between the songs”. The CD includes a QR code for high-quality downloads, and he views it as both a listening medium and a cultural keepsake. He also plans to release karaoke versions, lyric videos and music videos online in the near future.

“Vietnamese culture, from its history and people to its folk wisdom and traditional values, forms a distinct identity,” he said. “I’ve tried to reflect that in these 15 songs, and I hope to continue writing more.”

He added that he hopes the album’s songs will be used in festivals and schools as part of students' cultural education.

Now 48, Hoài An has written more than 500 songs, including widely known titles from the 1990s and 2000s such as Tình Thơ (Love Poetry), Nếu Phôi Pha Ngày Mai (If Tomorrow Fades) and Tình Khúc Vàng (Golden Love Song).

He has also worked as music director for a number of television music shows, including Vietnam Idol Kids, Gương Mặt Thân Quen (Your Face Sounds Familiar), Ca Sĩ Giấu Mặt (Hidden Singer) and Mặt Nạ Ngôi Sao (The Masked Singer). VNS