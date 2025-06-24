Japanese books take centre stage at Fahasa bookstores

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of Japanese books, ranging from classic mangas and art books to the latest language textbooks, are on display at bookstores run by the Hồ Chí Minh City Book Distribution Joint Stock Company (Fahasa) nationwide, as well as on its e-commerce platform, Fahasa.com.

As a key highlight of the firm's summer activities, the programme until July 13 is tailored for fans of the Japanese culture and manga.

A standout feature this year is Manga Fest 2025, a festival dedicated to Japanese comic lovers. The event showcases celebrated comic titles and also offers author meet-and-greets, cosplay performances, and other interactive activities — creating a vibrant cultural exchange for young readers.

Building on the success of the previous annual Manga Week, this year’s edition is larger in both scale and content, with the participation of major publishers and suppliers from Việt Nam and abroad.

Readers will have a chance to explore and buy a diverse selection of books, including Vietnamese- and Japanese-language mangas, high-quality cultural and educational products, as well as premium stationery from renowned Japanese brands.— VNA/VNS