Home Life & Style

Japanese books take centre stage at Fahasa bookstores

June 24, 2025 - 11:22
A standout feature this year is “Manga Fest 2025”, showcasing celebrated comic titles and also offering author meet-and-greets, cosplay performances, and other interactive activities.
A corner of a Fahasa bookstore. Photo courtesy of Fahasa

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of Japanese books, ranging from classic mangas and art books to the latest language textbooks, are on display at bookstores run by the Hồ Chí Minh City Book Distribution Joint Stock Company (Fahasa) nationwide, as well as on its e-commerce platform, Fahasa.com.

As a key highlight of the firm's summer activities, the programme until July 13 is tailored for fans of the Japanese culture and manga.

A standout feature this year is Manga Fest 2025, a festival dedicated to Japanese comic lovers. The event showcases celebrated comic titles and also offers author meet-and-greets, cosplay performances, and other interactive activities — creating a vibrant cultural exchange for young readers.

Building on the success of the previous annual Manga Week, this year’s edition is larger in both scale and content, with the participation of major publishers and suppliers from Việt Nam and abroad.

Readers will have a chance to explore and buy a diverse selection of books, including Vietnamese- and Japanese-language mangas, high-quality cultural and educational products, as well as premium stationery from renowned Japanese brands.— VNA/VNS 

book literature reading culture writer publish Japan

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng mass yoga event promotes unity, well-being

Jointly organised by the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, the Việt Nam-India Friendship Association in Đà Nẵng, and the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam at Tiên Sơn Sports Arena, the event also aimed to foster friendship between Việt Nam, India, and other countries.
Life & Style

Vietnamese culture takes centre stage in South Korean city

The ambassador noted that among the 300,000 Vietnamese residing in the RoK, around 3,000 are living in Pyeongtaek and contributing actively to the local economy. Ho expressed his hope that the local authorities will continue support the overseas Vietnamese community in the city.

