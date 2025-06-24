International Day Yoga held in Quảng Ninh Province

QUẢNG NINH — The 11th International Yoga Day was held on June 22 at Hòn Gai beach in Hạ Long City, the northern province of Quảng Ninh, with the participation of about 1,000 practitioners.

The annual event, themed Yoga for One Earth, One Health, was organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Indian Embassy. It aimed to promote healthy lifestyles, improve physical and mental well-being, and foster cultural and sporting exchanges between Việt Nam and India.

The programme featured a range of activities, including group practice sessions of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), Vietnamese–Indian cultural performances, a commemorative flag handover ceremony for clubs, and a beach clean-up to help protect the marine environment.

More than just an occasion for practice and performance, the event served to strengthen unity and sharing among yoga enthusiasts, while also promoting Quảng Ninh as a vibrant destination for international sports and cultural events.

Yoga, renowned for its transformative effects, embodies the harmony of mind and body, the balance between thought and action, and the unity of restraint and fulfilment.— VNA/VNS