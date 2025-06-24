Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

International Day Yoga held in Quảng Ninh Province

June 24, 2025 - 10:19
The programme featured a range of activities, including group practice sessions of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), Vietnamese–Indian cultural performances, a commemorative flag handover ceremony for clubs, and a beach clean-up to help protect the marine environment.
The event attracts thousands of people who are coaches and yogis who are passionate about practicing Yoga. Photo baoquangninh.vn

QUẢNG NINH — The 11th International Yoga Day was held on June 22 at Hòn Gai beach in Hạ Long City, the northern province of Quảng Ninh, with the participation of about 1,000 practitioners.

The annual event, themed Yoga for One Earth, One Health, was organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Indian Embassy. It aimed to promote healthy lifestyles, improve physical and mental well-being, and foster cultural and sporting exchanges between Việt Nam and India.

The programme featured a range of activities, including group practice sessions of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), Vietnamese–Indian cultural performances, a commemorative flag handover ceremony for clubs, and a beach clean-up to help protect the marine environment.

More than just an occasion for practice and performance, the event served to strengthen unity and sharing among yoga enthusiasts, while also promoting Quảng Ninh as a vibrant destination for international sports and cultural events.

Yoga, renowned for its transformative effects, embodies the harmony of mind and body, the balance between thought and action, and the unity of restraint and fulfilment.— VNA/VNS 

Hạ Long Bay Quảng Ninh Province UNESCO

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Đà Nẵng mass yoga event promotes unity, well-being

Jointly organised by the Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations, the Việt Nam-India Friendship Association in Đà Nẵng, and the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam at Tiên Sơn Sports Arena, the event also aimed to foster friendship between Việt Nam, India, and other countries.
Life & Style

Vietnamese culture takes centre stage in South Korean city

The ambassador noted that among the 300,000 Vietnamese residing in the RoK, around 3,000 are living in Pyeongtaek and contributing actively to the local economy. Ho expressed his hope that the local authorities will continue support the overseas Vietnamese community in the city.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom