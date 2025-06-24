Redesigned museum space echoes folk heritage with 3D storytelling

HÀ NỘI The Việt Nam Museum of Fine Arts has unveiled a newly curated space dedicated to folk and applied art, officially inaugurated on June 24 to mark the museum’s founding anniversary in 1966.

This reimagined gallery not only presents artefacts in a more structured and thematic layout, but also incorporates 3D visual storytelling to enhance audience engagement. The addition of film installations offers visitors a more vivid and immersive understanding of the objects on display.

The museum’s previous applied and folk art sections featured more than 500 items. Under the new format, the collection has been streamlined to roughly 200 carefully selected pieces. While the physical footprint has been reduced, this intentional edit sharpens the exhibition’s focus and improves narrative clarity.

A central highlight is a set of four-panel paintings depicting rice, corn, sweet potatoes and cassava – now paired with a short 3D animation that traces scenes of Vietnamese agricultural life: rice sprouting and ripening, corn ears maturing, chicks foraging and birds returning to harvest fields. These pastoral sequences are brought to life with a contemporary digital touch, before folding into the familiar stylistic frame of Đông Hồ folk art, a UNESCO-recognised intangible heritage.

“This display is designed to tell stories,” said Head of Exhibition Vương Lê Mỹ Học. “Artefacts will be rotated over time, and those not shown will remain accessible through on-site digital archives.”

According to Học, the 3D animation was inspired by an unexhibited Đông Hồ series portraying the four seasons through native crops.

“Vietnamese four-panel paintings are often influenced by Chinese aesthetics. But this particular set, featuring rice, corn, cassava and sweet potatoes, felt distinctly Vietnamese, which is why we chose to animate it. Other works, like those featuring court ladies playing instruments, remain available digitally.”

The revamped space includes traditional costumes, jewellery, musical instruments, tools, weapons, household items and children’s toys representing various ethnic communities. Together, they showcase both the uniqueness of Việt Nam’s indigenous cultures and their historical interaction with Eastern and Southeast Asian influences.

Folk paintings from genres like Đông Hồ, Hàng Trống and Kim Hoàng are on view, along with religious and ceremonial pieces from the Dao, Cao Lan, Tày and Nùng communities. Sculptural works range from domestic and agricultural scenes to mythological narratives, sourced from craft hubs such as Bát Tràng pottery village and the Trường Sơn–Central Highlands region.

Curatorial choices emphasise contextual storytelling – pairing, for instance, Mother Goddess worship paintings with ceremonial paper offerings to illuminate their ritual meaning. Visitors are invited to explore both familiar and lesser-known cultural narratives: the making of butterfly buttons in Thái clothing, the curvature of traditional bamboo sandals or the costumes worn by characters in the classic chèo (traditional opera) Quan Âm Thị Kính (The Tale of Lady Thị Kính). VNS