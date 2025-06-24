Over $225 million invested in Becamex VSIP Bình Định Industrial Park’s high-tech projects

BÌNH ĐỊNH — Nguyễn Văn Lăng, General Director of Becamex Bình Định Joint Stock Company, recently announced that the company has successfully attracted seven secondary investors to implement high-tech projects within the Becamex VSIP Bình Định Industrial Park with a total investment capital of US$225.1 million.

In the first five months of this year, the company signed contracts with three investors for three projects valued at $70 million.

Currently, the industrial park offers 400 hectares of fully developed land, complete with infrastructure and support services, meeting the diverse needs of investors.

The company plans to intensify its investment promotion efforts, targeting countries with developed economies and inviting more corporations and businesses to explore opportunities in the industrial park.

Becamex Bình Định JSC has announced that secondary investors are eligible for a preferential corporate income tax rate of 10 per cent for the first 15 years (compared to the standard rate of 20 per cent). They will also benefit from a four-year tax exemption from the time they generate taxable income, followed by a 50 per cent tax reduction for the next nine years.

The company also offers strong investor support through recruitment programmes, connecting enterprises with high-quality labour resources, and providing free office and housing space for one year for investors and workers.

Foreign enterprises can simply submit their information online, and the company will assist with all documentation and investment procedures at no cost.

The Becamex VSIP Bình Định Industrial Park is an integrated industrial and urban development project located in Canh Vinh commune, Vân Canh district, Bình Định province. It is within subdivision 7 of the Nhơn Hội Economic Zone.

The project is jointly developed by Becamex IDC Corporation and VSIP, covering a total area of about 2,308 hectares. It includes 1,000 hectares for industrial development and 425 hectares for residential, commercial, service and resettlement areas.

With a total investment of around VNĐ9 trillion ($344 million), the project is slated for a 50-year development timeframe.

It is expected to attract up to $2 billion in industrial production investment, generate employment for 120,000 to 150,000 workers from Bình Định and surrounding areas.

The Bình Định Economic Zone Authority and the project developer are also accelerating investment promotion, aiming to attract at least 30 new projects, each with a minimum registered capital of VNĐ100 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS