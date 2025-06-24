Việt Nam to host global logistics congress

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Logistics Business Association (VLA) has announced that the 2025 International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) World Congress (FWC 2025) will be held in Hà Nội from October 6 to 10.

VLA has successfully secured Việt Nam’s hosting rights to this prestigious global event.

FWC 2025 enjoys strong support from the Government. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has met twice directly with Turgut Erkeskin, President of FIATA, and VLA leaders to discuss cooperation potential and preparations for hosting the global congress.

As the most significant and high-profile event in the global logistics industry, the congress is expected to gather over 1,200 delegates from more than 150 countries.

It includes representatives from over 1,000 leading enterprises in logistics, transportation, import-export, as well as international organisations, policy-making agencies and top industry experts.

With the theme ‘Green Logistics and Rapid Adaptation’, FWC 2025 will feature in-depth discussions on pressing issues such as the restructuring of global trade, cross-border e-commerce logistics, cold chain logistics and investment prospects in Asian logistics.

According to VLA, Việt Nam’s National Action Plan on green growth for 2021-30 has identified logistics as one of 18 priority sectors for implementation.

‘Greening’ the logistics sector is a requirement for businesses, especially in the context of major global shipping lines and ports committing to emission reduction targets even ahead of national climate pledges.

Green logistics goes far beyond using clean fuels or energy-efficient vehicles.

It constitutes a comprehensive ecosystem, where every link, from product design, manufacturing, sourcing and transportation to waste management, must be optimised. The aim is to reduce emissions, conserve resources and enhance resilience.

“When these elements are effectively integrated, businesses not only reduce operational costs but also improve resilience, recover quickly from crises, and build long-term competitive advantages,” a VLA representative said.

Turgut Erkeskin said that green logistics is now central to environmental responsibility, legal compliance and competitive strategy for businesses.

FWC 2025 will mark a turning point as the global logistics sector faces multiple challenges, including emission reduction mandates, geopolitical tensions and the wave of digital transformation. It will offer a forum for global enterprises to reassess strategies and reshape development models toward sustainability.

The FIATA President added: “This congress is also expected to become a powerful catalyst for international investment in Việt Nam’s logistics sector.

As a rapidly developing economy in the Asia-Pacific region, Việt Nam’s role as host of this global-scale event will help solidify its position as an emerging logistics hub for the region and the world.”

The event will also present a unique opportunity for Vietnamese businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to connect with international markets, seek new partners, and expand their participation in the global supply chain. — BIZHUB/VNS