Market starts the week on a high note as VN-Index hits three-year peak

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market opened the new week on a positive note, fuelled primarily by strong gains in oil and gas stocks and Vingroup.

This helped the VN-Index approach the 1,360-point mark, reaching its highest level in three years.

The market came under correction pressure at the opening bell, with the VN-Index dropping to as low as 1,338 points in the morning. However, indices gradually recovered, turning green in the afternoon session.

At the end of the day, the VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose by 8.83 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 1,358.18 points — its highest level since May 2022.

Despite the nearly nine-point gain, the market remained broadly weak, with decliners nearly doubling advancers, suggesting a “green on the outside, red on the inside” pattern. The upward momentum was largely driven by gains in the Vingroup and oil and gas sectors.

Overall, market breadth tilted to the downside, with 205 decliners compared to 120 gainers. Liquidity dropped slightly by 2.2 per cent from the previous session, reaching VNĐ21.7 trillion (approximately $827.7 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, added 13.13 points, or 0.91 per cent, to close at 1,448.32 points. Within the VN30 basket, 12 stocks advanced while 18 declined.

Vingroup stocks led the market. Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC) hit the daily ceiling with a gain of 6.91 per cent, while Vinhomes JSC (VHM) surged 5.41 per cent. Including Vinpearl Joint Stock Company (VPL) and Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company (VRE), the Vingroup group contributed nearly 10 points to the VN-Index.

Oil and gas stocks also delivered impressive performance, with no decliners in the group. PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (GAS) climbed 4.46 per cent, Petrolimex gained 2.68 per cent and Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR) increased 2.17 per cent.

Foreign investors continued their net selling streak on HoSE for the fourth session, though the total net value declined compared to previous days, standing at nearly VNĐ165 billion.

According to cafef.vn, Việt Nam’s stock market has rebounded strongly, underpinned by positive macroeconomic factors. Investor sentiment has notably improved amid the Government’s accelerated public spending and business support measures under Resolution 68-NQ/TW 2025, which raise expectations for improved corporate earnings.

Đinh Quang Hinh, Head of Macroeconomics and Market Strategy at VNDirect’s Analysis Division, recommended that investors maintain a balanced portfolio and avoid aggressively increasing equity exposure.

Hinh forecast that the market will continue “testing supply pressure” around the 1,350-point resistance zone this week. If the VN-Index can hold above this level, short-term momentum may be reinforced, opening the door to challenge the next resistance range of 1,380 to 1,400 points.

On the northern bourse, the HNX-Index inched up by 0.35 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 227.42 points. Total trading value on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange reached VNĐ1.7 trillion, with over 90 million shares traded. — VNS