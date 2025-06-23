Politics & Law
Home Economy

Seven tra fish exporters exempt from US duties

June 23, 2025 - 14:46
In the previous review, only one company was excluded from anti-dumping duties.
Tra fish fillets processed for exprot at a plant of Sao Mai Group. Pangasius is a major export seafood product of Việt Nam with fillets accounting for around 80 per cent of the country’s total pangasius exports. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — Seven Vietnamese tra fish (pangasius) exporters have been made exempt from the US anti-dumping duties in the 20th administrative review (POR20), the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has said.

The exporters are Biển Đông Seafood, Biển Đông Hậu Giang Seafood, Seavina, Cần Thơ Import Export Seafood Joint Stock Company, Đại Thanh Seafoods, Đông Á Seafood, Hùng Cá, Nam Việt and NTSF Seafoods, according to the final resource released last week by the US Department of Commerce (DOC).

Vĩnh Hoàn Corporation, a leading exporter of pangasius, was not included in the exemption list because it has already been excluded under a bilateral settlement between the Việt Nam Ministry of Industry and Trade and the US Trade Representative concerning a dispute closed on January 17.

For other exporters, the duty rate under POR 20 remains unchanged at $2.39 per kilo.

Pangasius is a major export seafood product of Việt Nam, with fillets accounting for around 80 per cent of the country’s total pangasius exports. The US is a key market for Việt Nam’s pangasius fillets.

Customs statistics showed that pangasius exports to the US totalled $142 million in the first five months of this year, representing a rise of 7 per cent year-on-year. — VNS

tra fish export 2025 VASEP

