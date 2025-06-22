Vietnam to host first national digital publishing summit next week

HÀ NỘI - The Vietnam Digital Publishing Summit 2025 (DPS 2025) – the first of its kind - is scheduled for June 24 in Hà Nội, bringing together publishers, technologists, and content creators.

Amid rapid advancements in technology and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as major policy directions outlined in the Politburo's Resolution No.57/NQ-TW on national digital transformation and the Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo on private sector development, the publishing industry is undergoing a profound shift - from print to e-books, and from traditional reading to interactive audio-visual experiences.

At the summit, the publishing, tech, and media sectors will discuss emerging trends, business models, and sustainable solutions for digital publishing development in Việt Nam.

Centred on the theme “The Future of Publishing in a Global Digital Age,” the summit will feature two panel discussions on new publishing models in the digital era and the intersection of technology and market access, highlighting the convergence of content, technology, and business.

The summit will also launch the “Beta Garden” project - a startup competition designed to foster innovation in content and publishing. The initiative aims to support ventures applying AI and blockchain, while providing a platform for tech and publishing firms to showcase products and seek investment.

Leading Vietnamese firms such as Mydio, Fonos, and Akishop are expected to participate, offering practical insights and collaboration opportunities for the digital publishing industry. BIZHUB/VNS