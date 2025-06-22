Over 11,000 e-commerce storefronts flagged for violations in H1

HÀ NỘI — In the first six months of 2025, the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) ordered the removal of over 33,000 infringing products and took action against more than 11,000 e-commerce storefronts showing signs of violations.

According to the agency's Deputy Director Hoàng Ninh, this is a significant number, highlighting the increasingly complex nature of violations in the e-commerce sector, while also demonstrating the authorities' growing efforts to tighten oversight.

The agency is currently finalising a draft amendment to the E-Commerce Law. As of June 18, major policy directions in the draft were approved by the Government’s Standing Committee. The revised law is expected to include numerous provisions to better protect consumers.

In addition to institutional reform, the agency is also rolling out key solution groups to combat counterfeit goods, imitations, and intellectual property infringements in the digital environment.

Efforts are also underway to enhance international cooperation, especially in developing cross-border dispute resolution mechanisms.

The ministry was continuing to improve the legal framework, enhance technological solutions, and strengthen inter-agency coordination to build a transparent and secure digital environment centred on consumer protection, deputy minister Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân said.

Amidst rapidly growing e-commerce, these efforts would be fundamental to maintaining market trust and promoting the long-term, sustainable development of the sector, Tân added. — VNS