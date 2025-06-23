125 enterprises, individuals honoured at Industrie 4.0 Awards

HÀ NỘI — A total of 125 outstanding enterprises and individuals were honoured at the 2025 Industrie 4.0 Awards, held by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations in coordination with the Vietnam Automation Association and the Institute of Innovation and Digital Transformation in Hà Nội on Sunday.

The annual awards aim to recognise organisations, businesses, and individuals for their remarkable contributions to digital transformation, technological innovation, and the development of smart production models in Việt Nam.

This year’s event attracted more than 350 entries from cities and provinces across the country, reflecting growing interest in and commitment to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Among the honourees, the Top 10 Industry 4.0 Enterprises include major names such as PetroVietnam, Unilever Vietnam, Heineken Vietnam, and Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company.

The Top 22 Enterprises in Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation featured prominent organisations such as CT Group, Phenikaa-X, Vietnam Airlines, Agribank, and MB Bank.

Additionally, 68 enterprises were awarded for their development of smart digital products and outstanding technology solutions. Notable names include VNPT iAlert, Viewpro, and AquaX with products that have contributed to improving productivity, safety, and digital infrastructure in various sectors.

The ceremony also honoured 25 pioneering leaders and entrepreneurs who have made exceptional contributions to innovation and digital transformation in Vietnam.

The Industrie 4.0 Awards are part of broader efforts to implement Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, which sets strategic directions for breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. The awards also align with the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 749/QD-TTg, dated June 3, 2020, approving the National Digital Transformation Programme until 2025, with a vision to 2030. — VNS