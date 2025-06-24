Important to continue nurturing trust and understanding, PM Wong tells Chinese Premier Li

BEIJING — On his first visit to China as Singapore’s prime minister, Lawrence Wong told his Chinese counterpart that he hopes to continue nurturing trust and understanding between both countries’ leaders, which have served as the bedrock of increasingly strong bilateral ties.

“The relationship between China and Singapore has continued to deepen and grow because it is a partnership built on a deep level of mutual respect, trust and understanding,” he said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in the stately Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.

“This deep level of trust and understanding cannot be taken for granted. It has to be cultivated, nurtured year after year, generation after generation,” PM Wong said, adding that he looks forward to building rapport and trust with Mr Li.

PM Wong’s visit comes as Singapore and China mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations and sees both sides committing to deepening cooperation.

Since the time of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s leaders have worked hard to cultivate strong ties with their Chinese counterparts.

PM Wong, who took over from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in May 2024, is no exception.

At their meeting, Mr Li noted that PM Wong made China the first country outside of Asean for an introductory visit after winning the general election in May.

“This reflects the importance the new Singapore Government places on the China-Singapore relationship,” Mr Li said.

PM Wong told Mr Li that he had brought some new members of his Government to visit China with him.

Among the new officials accompanying PM Wong are Acting Transport Minister and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow and MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi, both of whom entered politics at the recent general election.

Other members of the delegation include Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann.

Both leaders in their remarks addressed the turbulent global situation and the need to work together amid the turmoil.

Mr Li pointed out that the world is full of change and chaos, with uncertainties and instabilities on the rise. “Against this backdrop, I feel that it is especially crucial for China and Singapore, which are friendly and close neighbours, and important partners, to strengthen cooperation and exchanges.”

PM Wong agreed: “As you said just now, because we are living in a more uncertain and turbulent world, we should together find ways to cooperate not just between ourselves, but also in regional and multilateral platforms.”

According to Chinese media, Mr Li urged PM Wong to help keep global supply chains stable. This comes as the US slaps tariffs on China in a bid to disincentivise companies from sourcing from China.

“As beneficiaries and defenders of economic globalisation and free trade, China and Singapore should uphold open regionalism and true multilateralism, actively promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, and maintain the stability and smooth functioning of the global supply chain,” state news agency Xinhua reported Mr Li as saying.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepen the All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership between Singapore and China in areas such as the green and digital economies and financial services.

Both sides reiterated their readiness to work together, along with other like-minded countries, to uphold the principles of free trade, multilateralism and a rules-based international order, the statement said.

Mr Li briefed PM Wong on China’s priorities, including ongoing economic reforms and the country’s focus on high-quality development.

In response, PM Wong expressed confidence in China’s long-term economic prospects.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of deepening mutual understanding, strengthening exchanges between government officials and enhancing party-to-party ties, the statement said.

Although this is PM Wong’s first visit to China as prime minister, he had visited China many times in his previous capacities. He described himself to Mr Li as “a regular visitor to China”.

Mr Li also hosted PM Wong to a welcome ceremony and a dinner banquet in the Great Hall of the People.

They also witnessed the signing of four documents to deepen cooperation, including in the joint training of officials from Asean member states and Timor-Leste. Timor-Leste is slated to join Asean in October.

There were visible signs of rapport between PM Wong and Premier Li.

While seated side by side on a raised stage to witness the signing of bilateral agreements, they exchanged remarks directly on several occasions, without the help of interpreters.

PM Wong last held formal talks with Mr Li in October 2024 in Vientiane, Laos, on the sidelines of the Asean Summit. More recently, they had a brief exchange in May in Kuala Lumpur during the Asean-GCC-China Summit, which brought together Asean members, Middle Eastern countries and China.

During this visit to China, PM Wong will also meet President Xi Jinping and National People’s Congress chairman Zhao Leji on June 24.

Ahead of his meeting with Mr Li on June 23, PM Wong visited the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, where he interacted with a bionic robot that can mimic human expressions.

He also held a roundtable with Chinese businesses.

“I am confident that with continued trust and cooperation, the best days of the Singapore-China partnership are still ahead of us,” PM Wong wrote on his social media on Monday. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN