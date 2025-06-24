Tây Ninh aims to become southern Việt Nam’s high-tech livestock hub

TÂY NINH — As Việt Nam’s livestock sector faces increasing pressure from international markets demanding higher standards of food safety, traceability and sustainability, Tây Ninh Province has emerged as a forward-looking locality determined to lead in high-tech and green animal husbandry.

With a clear development strategy, proactive investment attraction and strong policy support for sustainable agriculture, Tây Ninh is positioning itself as a major hub for high-tech livestock farming in the southern region.

The shift towards large-scale, technology-based farming in Tây Ninh was catalysed by lessons learned from the limitations of traditional small-scale models.

Recognising the need for innovation, several Vietnamese enterprises have joined forces with global agricultural giants to bring advanced technologies into local farming.

Among the most notable is the strategic partnership between Việt Nam’s Hùng Nhơn Group and international corporations like De Heus from the Netherlands — a century-old enterprise — and Bel Ga from Belgium, with over 90 years of experience.

This collaboration has enabled Tây Ninh to adopt world-class agricultural practices, with farms certified under Global GAP’s 349 stringent criteria — far exceeding the 12 criteria of domestic VietGAP standards.

According to Vũ Mạnh Hùng, Chairman of Hùng Nhơn Group, these partnerships are more than just technical collaborations; they also serve as strong symbols of Việt Nam–Netherlands cooperation in sustainable agriculture.

The centrepiece of this strategy is the DHN Tây Ninh High-Tech Agricultural Complex, a flagship initiative under a broader investment plan encompassing 12 projects by 2030.

With total capital nearing VNĐ10 trillion (around US$393 million), the complex has already completed its first phase, featuring a smart livestock farming zone.

Phase two, spanning 2025 to 2030, will include six additional projects focusing on high-quality breeding of pigs and chickens for export.

Once operational, these facilities are expected to generate over VNĐ4 trillion ($157 million) in annual revenue and create hundreds of jobs for local communities.

Each project under Hùng Nhơn is developed with a closed-loop system — from breeding and feed production to slaughtering and processing — in line with international standards such as ISO, Global GAP, and other specialised certifications.

Notably, all facilities integrate on-grid solar power systems, using up to 30 per cent clean energy, significantly cutting CO₂ emissions compared to conventional electricity use.

Domestic enterprises are also making bold moves. One standout is Pacow International, founded by Oàn Lộc Phến, which has carved out a niche in Việt Nam’s nascent chilled beef market.

Drawing on his experience in Australia, Phến envisioned a homegrown supply chain capable of delivering premium chilled beef to Vietnamese consumers without the need for imports.

Pacow has since developed a fully enclosed supply chain, from premium cattle breeding to modern processing plants. Slaughtering is done under strict hygienic conditions with no ground contact, followed by chilling at 0–4°C for 24 to 48 hours.

The meat is then microbiologically tested, vacuum-packed, and cold-stored to maintain freshness for up to 21 days.

The company’s products have secured ISO, HACCP, Global GAP and Halal certifications, making them eligible for export to Muslim markets and beyond.

What unites pioneers like Hùng Nhơn and Pacow is their shared commitment to the “farm-to-table” model, ensuring traceability and consistency throughout the entire production chain — from animal genetics and feed to slaughter and distribution.

This approach not only improves food safety and product quality but also aligns with international market expectations.

According to Vũ Mạnh Hùng, this closed-chain model is the key to solving the long-standing fragmentation in traditional Vietnamese agriculture. “Stable, high-quality production benefits not just businesses, but also farmers and consumers,” he said.

Some enterprises, such as Pacow, are even incorporating agri-tourism into their business models.

Visitors, students and tourists are invited to tour the cattle farms, witness the production process, and sample fresh beef on site — a novel way to raise awareness and add value to the livestock industry.

Tây Ninh’s success is no accident. The province benefits from a favourable mix of conditions: expansive agricultural land, abundant clean water, a strategic location near HCM City and the Mộc Bài International Border gate, and a young, industrious labour force with competitive wage levels.

According to Nguyễn Đình Xuân, Director of Tây Ninh’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, green development is a non-negotiable principle for the province.

Given the environmental impact risks associated with livestock farming, Tây Ninh has set clear standards: all new farms must adopt modern technology, including automated lighting, temperature and feeding systems — solutions that not only save costs but also boost productivity and reduce emissions.

Future development plans will continue to prioritise sustainability. Investors must demonstrate strong technological capabilities, particularly in waste treatment and recycling, as well as greenhouse gas mitigation.

The province also applies strict planning procedures: every project must be assessed for its environmental footprint, infrastructure compatibility and alignment with land-use zoning and population density.

Multi-level farming models that optimise space, reduce wastewater and control odours have already proven effective in several areas.

Despite progress, challenges remain. One major hurdle is the national livestock density regulation — capped at 1.5 livestock units per hectare across the Southeast region, including HCM City, Bình Dương, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu and Tây Ninh.

This restriction has complicated the implementation of some large-scale projects. Authorities in Tây Ninh are currently petitioning the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment for a policy adjustment that balances environmental protection with agricultural development.

Beyond favourable conditions, Tây Ninh’s most valuable asset may be its open-minded and business-friendly administration.

Enterprises are not only given regulatory support but are also assisted in infrastructure, financing and problem-solving — a rare level of engagement in today’s rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.

For businesses like Hùng Nhơn and Pacow, investment is not solely for profit. Both have launched corporate social responsibility programmes that benefit remote and border communities, offering scholarships, job training and humanitarian aid.

Tây Ninh is fast becoming more than a promising destination for agricultural investors. It is a symbol of Việt Nam’s transition from traditional to modern agriculture — from fragmented operations to integrated value chains, and from local ambition to global standards.

With vision and dedication, Tây Ninh is poised to become a national model in high-tech livestock development in the near future. — VNS