Vietravel Airlines raises capital to fuel fleet expansion

June 23, 2025 - 15:07
The capital funding, approved at its 2025 annual shareholders' meeting late last week, will be supported by Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB).

 

Vietravel Airlines' 2025 annual shareholders' meeting on June 19. — Photo Vietravel Airlines

HÀ NỘI — Vietravel Airlines will raise its charter capital from VNĐ1.3 trillion (US$50 million) to VNĐ 2.6 trillion in the first half of 2026, aiming to strengthen financial capacity to expand its aircraft fleet and operations, the airline announced on Saturday.

The capital funding, approved at its 2025 annual shareholders' meeting late last week, will be supported by Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB).

The increase is expected to be completed within the first half of 2026.

“This is a comprehensive preparation for the upcoming phase of aggressive growth with ambitious targets,” chairman of Vietravel Airlines Đỗ Vinh Quang said.

SHB’s vice chairman Đỗ Quang Vinh, who is also vice chairman of Vietravel Airlines, confirmed the bank’s commitment to provide financial support and help the airline enhance its fleet, invest in technology and improve service quality.

The airline also plans to leverage resources from its major stakeholders T&T Group and Vietravel Group in the next five years to build an air travel ecosystem and aims to become one of the leading airlines in the region by 2035. The airline plans to focus on sustainable route development and prioritising tourism-driven connections in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietravel Airlines was established in April 2020 with initial capital of VNĐ700 billion and launched commercial flights in January 2021. It is the sixth carrier, and third private carrier, from Việt Nam.

Since 2023, several T&T Group-affiliated companies have joined together to become a strategic stakeholder, owning 75 per cent of the airline. — VNS

