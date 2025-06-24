Vietjet launches direct flights connecting Việt Nam and Russia

HCM CITY — Vietjet has inaugurated its first direct air services between Việt Nam and Russia, linking the popular coastal city of Nha Trang with three major cities in Russia’s Far East: Vladivostok, Khabarovsk and Blagoveshchensk.

The inaugural flights took off on June 15 and June 18 from Vladivostok and Khabarovsk respectively, marking a new chapter in Vietjet’s international expansion. The inaugural service from Blagoveshchensk is scheduled for July 9.

Operated in partnership with leading international travel agencies, these new routes offer a seamless journey of under eight hours, significantly reducing travel time compared to connecting services, Vietjet said.

The company added that these direct flights are expected to meet the growing demand for travel between Việt Nam and Russia, particularly as Russian tourism to Việt Nam continues to recover.

Over the past five months, Việt Nam welcomed more than 210,000 Russian visitors, with over 100,000 arriving in Khánh Hòa Province, home to Nha Trang, underscoring the destination’s strong appeal.

Vietjet’s new routes are set to boost aviation and tourism during the peak summer season while further strengthening economic, cultural and trade ties between Việt Nam and its international partners. — VNS