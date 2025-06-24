Aviation sector sees solid recovery in first half of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s aviation sector witnessed a strong recovery in the first half of 2025, with marked growth in both passenger and cargo transport, particularly in international markets, according to a recent report by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam.

Total passenger volume across the sector reached 41.3 million during the six months, up 10 per cent year-on-year. Of this, international passengers accounted for 23 million, a 13 per cent increase, while domestic passengers totalled 18.4 million, up 7 per cent.

In terms of cargo, the entire market handled 695,700 tonnes, representing a 14.6 per cent rise compared to the same period last year. International cargo surged by 17.7 per cent to 580,000 tonnes, whereas domestic cargo rose slightly by 1.3 per cent to 115,700 tonnes.

Airports across the country also reported encouraging results. Passenger throughput at airports reached 59.7 million, a 9.1 per cent increase year-on-year. International passengers rose by 12.9 per cent to 22.9 million, and domestic passengers grew by 6.9 per cent to 36.8 million. Total cargo volume handled by airports reached 811,400 tonnes, up 12.5 per cent, with international freight making up the bulk.

However, the number of passengers directly carried by Vietnamese airlines declined by 7.3 per cent year-on-year to 28 million. The drop was mainly attributed to a fall in domestic travel, while international passengers carried by local carriers increased by 8 per cent to 9.6 million.

Regarding cargo, Vietnamese airlines transported a total of 223,600 tonnes during the six months, up 6.2 per cent year-on-year. Notably, international cargo carried by domestic airlines rose sharply by 12.1 per cent to 108,000 tonnes, signalling a positive trend in global market demand.

These figures reflect a robust recovery in Việt Nam’s aviation sector, which had previously suffered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainties. The steady growth in both passenger and cargo transport, particularly in international markets, indicates a promising outlook for the industry in the coming months. — VNS