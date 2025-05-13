Quảng Ninh gears up for int’l puppetry, circus festivals

QUẢNG NINH — The northern province of Quảng Ninh is gearing up for the International Puppetry Festival in September and October, followed by the International Circus Festival in November and December.

It was revealed during a working session between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Department of Performing Arts and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on May 12.

The festivals are poised to become cultural landmarks on a global scale, contributing to the branding of Việt Nam's performing arts and sparking a renewed public interest in puppetry and circus arts. They will also serve as occasions for Quảng Ninh to introduce its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vast tourism potential.

Organisers anticipate the events will draw artists, directors, and audiences from across the world, positioning the province as a vibrant hub for the performing arts and a platform for international cultural exchange.

They are part of Quảng Ninh's tourism strategy, which aims to draw 20 million visitors, including 8 million overnight stays, and generate VNĐ55 trillion (US$2.2 billion) in revenue this year. These goals align with the local economic plan, which includes a 14 per cent growth target for the year.

In mid-April, Quảng Ninh approved a tourism development master plan through 2030, with a vision extending to 2045, aiming to establish itself as a tourism hub connected with regional and global destinations, and known for its modern and sustainable tourism ecosystem.

Under this plan, the province seeks to become a premier venue for international music and film festivals, cultural exchanges, and large-scale events. It also aims to lead in MICE tourism (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), as well as wellness retreats, honeymoons, and spiritual tourism.

In 2025 alone, Quảng Ninh plans to host 24 major international, national, and provincial events, alongside 146 local programmes, to sustain tourist engagement. — VNA/VNS