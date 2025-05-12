Railway top choice for green tourism in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — Việt Nam Railways (VNR), in coordination with the Hải Phòng municipal authority, held a ceremony on May 10 to announce the recognition of Hải Phòng station as a "tourist destination" and launch a high-quality train named Hoa Phượng Đỏ (Red Flamboyant).

This formed part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the port city's liberation (May 13, 1955 - 2025).

To meet the growing demands of passengers, the VR has undertaken a comprehensive renovation and upgrade of its passenger carriages, featuring luxurious interiors and modern amenities.

Notably, this is the first time the railway industry has introduced a VIP carriage with 34 seats, featuring Indochine-style interiors. Each carriage includes spacious handwashing areas, and modern restrooms. Additionally, the train offers 64-seat standard carriages with flexible ticket pricing to cater to the diverse travel demands of passengers.

According to Đào Anh Tuấn, General Director of the Railway Transport JSC, the operation of the high-quality Hoa Phượng Đỏ train demonstrates the railway sector's strong commitment to renewing its mindset and continuously improving service quality, thus making rail travel a top choice for the green tourism trend.

The Hoa Phương Đỏ train is a tourism product deeply rooted in the unique identity of Hải Phòng, and it is expected to become a new favourite for visitors, he added.

Hải Phòng station is the 12th location in Hải Phòng to be recognised as a tourist destination. Built in 1902, this is one of the oldest and most historically significant railway stations. With its classic French-style architecture, Hải Phòng station is not only a transport hub but also a landmark rich in historical, cultural, and artistic values, closely connected to the formation and development of the port city.

Trần Thị Hoàng Mai, Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the recognition of Hải Phòng station as a "tourist destination" is a well-deserved acknowledgment of a heritage site that preserves the city's historical and cultural imprints. She affirmed that the station will serve as a cultural and tourism rendezvous and a starting point for visitors to explore the beauty and renowned culinary delights of the city.

The event marked the initial result of close collaboration and joint efforts between the railway sector and the municipal authorities for a common goal of unlocking the city’s tourism potential of Hải Phòng through rail transport, opening up new pathways for tourism development in the future, Mai noted. — VNA/VNS