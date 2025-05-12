Brand-new lantern street in heart of HCM City becomes popular check-in spot

HCM CITY — In recent days, a section along the embankment of Trường Sa Street, passing through Phú Nhuận District, has been decorated with a large number of vibrant, colourful lanterns.

This location is quickly becoming a trendy new check-in spot, especially among young people.

The sight of the lanterns lighting up the entire stretch of road reminds many people of the ancient town of Hội An.

While taking photos with the lanterns and her daughter, 37-year-old Huỳnh Thị Ngọc Mỹ, a resident of District 3, told Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper: “With all these lanterns, it really feels like we’re in Hội An. It’s so beautiful! I’ve never seen so many lanterns in one place. Since it’s along the embankment, the atmosphere is breezy and pleasant. My daughter and I came early to avoid the evening crowd.”

To match the setting, Mỹ dressed her daughter in a charming traditional Áo dài.

Similarly reminded of Hội An, 22-year-old Phạm Yến Nhi from Tiền Giang Province, said she felt lucky to come across this scene while visiting HCM City during the holiday.

“I happened to pass by and saw the beautiful decorations, so I stopped to take some photos. I think it will look even more stunning when the lanterns are lit up at night. Even though we’re in the middle of HCM City, it really feels like Hội An. I plan to walk around, take more photos, and stay until the lanterns light up,” Nhi said.

Visitors are not just coming here to take pictures, many also stroll along the embankment to relax and enjoy the breeze.

While walking with her mother and snapping photos with the lanterns, Nguyễn Lê Ngọc Trân, an eighth grader at Hai Bà Trưng Secondary School, said: “I think the space here is very lovely, beautiful and colourful. Photos taken here turn out really nice, and since it’s a new spot, my mom and I came early before it gets too crowded in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Dung, 36 years old and a resident of District 3, said she passed by a few days ago and was impressed by the lantern display, so she came back today to check in.

“I’m waiting for a friend to take photos. There are quite a few places in the city with lanterns, but I haven’t seen any with as many as this one. Plus, it’s close to where I live, so it’s easy to get to,” she shared. VNS