Phú Yên: Coastal gem for authentic travel and wellness retreats  

PHÚ YÊN — Phú Yên is a stunning coastal region in Việt Nam's south central coast, renowned for its long beaches with soft white sand, untouched forests, and crystal-clear waterfalls.

Its pristine, less-commercialised nature is what makes it particularly attractive to travelers seeking authentic experiences.

When visiting Phú Yên, must-see attractions include Bãi Xép - a magnificent beach with golden sand that embraces the clear turquoise water; Ghềnh Đá Đĩa (The Cliff of Stone Plates); Hòn Yến wetlands; Mũi Điện (Đại Lãnh) light house; Nhạn Tower special national heritage site, which is a Chăm structure; Mằng Lăng Church, a ancient church designed in Gothic architecture; An Hải Fishing Village, and more.

Not only is the province blessed with natural beauty, but it also offers an array of flavourful central Vietnamese cuisine that captivates every palate.

For those planning a visit, TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa is the ideal choice for a perfect getaway. This wellness-focused hotel offers premium accommodation and is located in the heart of Tuy Hoa city in the province, nestled between majestic mountains and vast rice fields.

The hotel is setting new standards for high-end hospitality and resort experiences in the province.

It boasts 221 luxurious rooms and suites with modern design, abundant natural light, and stunning views of the sea or Chop Chai Mountain.

Each room features a bathtub with warm wood tones that provide a classic yet cozy ambiance, ensuring a peaceful and memorable stay for every guest.

After a day full of exploration, guests can recharge with health and wellness services such as the Jjimjilbang - a Korean-style sauna that combines spa elements for ultimate relaxation.

Visitors can also enjoy full-body treatments at the therapy massage area, hot and cold Onsen baths, as well as a fully equipped gym, and hair and nail salon. The Lumiere Wellness & Healing Club on the second floor is a true gem designed for rejuvenation and inner balance.

Dining at the hotel is a delightful culinary adventure. The Lumiere Bistro & Café, located next to a serene Japanese garden, offers a peaceful setting for breakfast or afternoon coffee.

On the ground floor, the elegant Lumiere Byblos serves creative cocktails and light bites - perfect for afternoon tea or friendly gatherings.

Located on the mezzanine level, the restaurant features a buffet breakfast catering to all tastes.

For an unforgettable evening, The Bar on the 17th floor offers sweeping panoramic views of Tuy Hoà city’s lush landscape and grand mountains. Meanwhile, Lumiere Texas BBQ & Craft Beer brings lively energy to your stay with an in-house craft beer experience.

For travelers looking for unique experiences, the hotel is the perfect destination to create unforgettable memories in Phú Yên.

In 2025, guests will have the chance to attend major provincial, national, and international events such as the 1st Phú Yên Motorbike Parade, Wedding Exhibition, Color Run, Muay Thai Friendly Match, Asia-Pacific Art Festival, and the vibrant Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival.

Phú Yên has attracted more visitors after the launch of Victor Vũ’s movie Yellow Flowers on Green Grass in 2015. — VNS