Show creates cultural dialogue between EU and Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese artists will perform at a show to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 at Hồ Gươm Opera House.

The show entitled CHẠM features classical compositions, romantic melodies and energetic rock classics to create a multidimensional dialogue between European spirit and Vietnamese identity.

The show's music directors are Lưu Hà An and Vũ Huy, while the performance features musician Trí Minh, soprano Đào Tố Loan and choreographer and ballet dancer Phan Lương, among others.

With a background from the Việt Nam Academy of Music, An has worked as a music director for high-end concerts and collaborated with A-list singers such as Thanh Lam, Hồng Nhung and Tùng Dương, playing a key role in shaping the distinct musical identity of each project.

For the CHẠM show, he will bring together diverse musical elements from traditional to modern, from classical compositions to contemporary melodies into a discourse, shaping a soundscape that is both cohesive and true to its roots.

Minh is considered the first truly electronic artist of the country and praised as an avant-garde musician by merging new music styles with traditional Vietnamese sounds. He was also one of the main organisers of the Hà Nội Sounds Stuff music festival in 2008, the first electronic festival in the capital.

Loan is one of the nation's leading sopranos, who won the top prize at the Singapore Lyric Opera ASEAN Vocal Competition and the first prize at the Lidal North Opera Workshop in Oslo. She currently is a soloist at the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet.

CHẠM is a vivid expression of cultural convergence, where Vietnamese stories are told through European artistic language and values find a new resonance through the cultural lens of Việt Nam, according to EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier.

"In our fluctuating world, art remains one of the most enduring forms of connection transcending language, history and boundaries," Guerrier said.

"We are honoured to present the richness and emotional depth of European music to Vietnamese audiences, while also celebrating the creativity and talent of Vietnamese artists who are leaving their mark on the global stage. I believe that CHẠM will stand as a memorable milestone in the cultural bridge between the EU and Việt Nam."

The show embodies the EU’s commitment to cultural exchange and long-term partnership which is anchored in shared values connecting heritage and contemporary.

Marking Europe Day and celebrating 35 years of diplomatic relations between the EU and Việt Nam, the show offers a meeting ground where cultural differences are not lines of separation, but sources of creative inspiration transcending borders.

Drawing inspiration from Việt Nam’s geographic and cultural diversity – from the textured seasons of the North, to the contemplative rhythms of the central region and the vibrant energy of the South, the show reveals the soul of the country through carefully meticulously crafted stage visuals where light, movement and spatial design flow together to tell regionally inspired stories. VNS