Search volume for Việt Nam’s tourism ranks 7th globally

HÀ NỘI – The global search volume for tourist accommodations in Việt Nam has increased by 10-25 per cent since early 2025, ranking 7th in the world for growth in destination searches, according to data from Google Destination Insights.

Việt Nam is also the only Southeast Asian country listed in the top 10, surpassing other competitors in the region, such as the Philippines (ranking 18th), Singapore (25th), Thailand (36th), Indonesia (37th), and Malaysia (39th).

Thanks to an open visa policy, a portfolio of diverse and high-quality tourism products, and the expansion of international air routes, Việt Nam is emerging as a bright spot on the global tourism map, favoured and chosen by travelers worldwide. These positive signs lay a foundation for the tourism industry to achieve its target of welcoming 22-23 million international tourist arrivals in 2025.

The top 10 most searched Vietnamese destinations were HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Hội An, Vũng Tàu, Đà Lạt, Phan Thiết, and Huế. Notably, Vũng Tàu and Ninh Bình recorded the highest growth in search volume with over 75 per cent.

The US was the leading source of international interest in information about travel to Việt Nam, followed by India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the UK, Taiwan (China), Malaysia, and Hong Kong (China).

Several factors that make Việt Nam a favourite and attractive destination for international holiday-makers include its range of diverse and appealing offerings — from cultural, natural, and island tourism to new products such as agricultural tourism, railway travel, wellness tourism, and sports tourism.

Magnus Myreen, a tourist from Sweden, said that Việt Nam offers diverse natural landscapes, a rich culture and history, unique cuisine, affordable travel costs, and hospitality, making international visitors choose the nation as their destination when exploring Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Claire Brew, a British tourist who spent a month traveling across Việt Nam, said the country’s natural landscapes are incredibly diverse, stretching from north to south, with each region offering its distinct features that captivate international visitors.

According to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), the country’s tourism infrastructure is increasingly being developed in a modern and comprehensive manner, with air, road, and sea transport all convenient, and the expansion of direct flights connecting big cities around the world to Việt Nam, making it easier for international visitors to access the country. Besides, marketing and promotion campaigns conducted by the tourism sector in key source markets also help popularise the Vietnamese tourism brand globally.

The country welcomed more than 7.67 million international tourist arrivals between January and April, marking a 23.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The VNAT plans to carry out seven major international promotional campaigns in 2025, aiming to attract between 22 and 23 million international arrivals this year. VNA/VNS