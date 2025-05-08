Lâm Đồng Day in Hà Nội celebrates cultural essence

HÀ NỘI — The distinctive beauty of the culture, people and development potential of the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng will be introduced to Hà Nội from May 16-18.

Lâm Đồng Cultural Day 2025 will take place in major tourist attractions in the capital city, featuring exciting activities.

The province is among the localities to be merged to reduce the current number of provinces and centrally run cities, according to the Government plan to rearrange and reorganise administrative units at all levels and develop a two-tier local government model.

According to Đinh Văn Tuấn, Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, Lâm Đồng, after being merged with Bình Thuận and Đắk Nông provinces, will have the largest natural area in the country at 24,233sq.km, with a population of 3,324,400 people.

Such figures place Lâm Đồng among the top 10 localities with the largest economic scale in Việt Nam.

In particular, along the East-West axis, the province has both a border with Cambodia and access to the sea, opening up vast development opportunities to become a centre for high-tech agriculture, tourism, and economy in the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions.

Lâm Đồng Cultural Day 2025 is organised to commemorate the 135th anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh's birth (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2025). This event provides an opportunity to promote the cultural values and creativity of the people of Lâm Đồng, including its tangible and intangible cultural heritage, festivals, and representative craft villages, the Deputy Chairman noted.

The event includes several main activities, such as the 'Culture - Tourism - Trade' connection forum, which will take place on May 17 at the International Conference Centre. About 300 delegates, including leaders at various levels, experts, and businesses from both domestic and international sectors, will participate.

The opening programme featuring the artistic performance A Glimpse of Lâm Đồng in Hà Nội will take place in the pedestrian area around Hoàn Kiếm Lake on May 17. The area will also be the venue for exhibitions of Lâm Đồng’s culture, tourism and products, running from May 16-18.

An exhibition on the planning of Lâm Đồng Province – Đà Lạt City will present the province's development directions post-merger from May 16-18, along with a tea space displaying famous highland tea products.

Home to 47 ethnic groups, Lâm Đồng will bring to Hà Nội a richness of languages, customs, beliefs and cultural nuances.

Notably, the 'Central Highlands Gong Culture Space', recognised by UNESCO as a 'Masterpiece of Intangible Heritage of Humanity' (2005) and as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' (2008), will be introduced to the public.

Many distinctive customs, such as the mừng lúa mới (the new rice celebration), bỏ mả (leaving tomb) ritual and the broom kidnapping tradition of the ethnic peoples in Lâm Đồng, will also be re-enacted, creating a diverse and unique picture of the cultural life in the highlands.

According to the organisers, Lâm Đồng Cultural Day 2025 aims not only to promote the image of the locality but also to call for investment in the cultural industry and tourism services.

Through the 'Culture - Tourism - Trade' connection forum, Lâm Đồng hopes to expand the market for its distinctive products linked to regional advantages and encourage the application of technology and innovation in developing tourism, trade, and cultural promotion.

The event is hosted by the Provincial People's Committee, in coordination with various organisations, including the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lâm Đồng Province, the Department of Culture and Sports of Hà Nội and the Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion of Lâm Đồng Province. VNS