Party chief attends Việt Nam–Kazakhstan friendship concert

ASTANA — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Việt Nam–Kazakhstan Friendship Concert in Astana on May 6, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing state visit.

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

In his opening address, Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng highlighted the historical foundation of bilateral cooperation, initiated during President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to Kazakhstan in 1959. He noted that following President Tokayev’s visit to Việt Nam in 2023, General Secretary Lâm's current state visit has revitalised the bilateral friendship and elevated bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, marking a significant milestone for future collaboration.

Minister Hùng described the concert as a vibrant testament to the enduring friendship and a key step in advancing the Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said the concert was not only an expression of goodwill between the people of both nations but also a vivid demonstration of mutual respect and profound friendship between their leaders.

According to Balayeva, the art exchange programme marks the beginning of a lasting partnership between the two countries. High-level cultural cooperation and exchange represent a historic milestone for current and future generations of Việt Nam and Kazakhstan.

Affirming that culture and art serve as the strongest forces bringing nations closer together, the minister expressed her confidence that the impressive concert, showcasing the unique cultures of the two nations, becomes a practical bridge between the two countries' people and marks a new milestone in the development of the Việt Nam – Kazakhstan friendship.

​The friendship concert featured performances by artists from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music along with Kazakh artists. The event was held at the Astana State Opera and Ballet Theatre, which was filled with over 1,200 attendees. The event contributed to enhancing friendly ties and cultural cooperation, further developing the Strategic Partnership established during the historic visit of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm. — VNA/VNS