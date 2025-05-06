Politics & Law
HCM City receives highest number of visitors during national reunification holidays

May 06, 2025 - 09:41
HCM City led the country in the number of visitors during the five-day holiday marking the National Reunification anniversary (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The number of visitors to the city hit 1.95 million during the period, a year-on-year increase of 101 per cent, driven by the grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) and a series of cultural and sporting activities during the holiday.

Foreign visitors rose by 122 per cent to reach 120,000.

Hotels in HCM City operated at occupancy rates of 95 per cent during the holiday, a record high, and up 300 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Tourism revenue amounted to VNĐ7.1 trillion (US$273.4 million), up 120 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Many tourists prioritised “heritage tours” with historical significance on the occasion of the National Reunification anniversary.

The country’s tourism sector recorded strong performance during the holiday, with around 10.5 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of 31 per cent, including 6.5 overnight visitors, according to the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism.

The top four localities receiving more than one million visitors each included HCM City, Thanh Hóa (1.6 million), Quảng Ninh (more than 1.1 million) and Khánh Hòa (more than 1 million).

Major tourist destinations across the country reported a 50-100 per cent increase in the number of visitors and tourism revenue compared to the same period last year.

Hotels and resorts nationwide reported occupancy rates of 70 per cent.

Popular beach and island destinations reported occupancy rates of 90-95 per cent, including Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh Province, Sầm Sơn in Thanh Hóa Province, Cửa Lò in Nghệ An Province and destinations in Đà Nẵng City and Quảng Nam, Bình Định, Khánh Hòa, Bình Thuận, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, and Kiên Giang provinces. —VNS

