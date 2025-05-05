Number of tourists soars during national reunification holidays

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s tourism sector served an estimated 10.5 million domestic and international visitors during the public holiday from April 30 to May 4, marking a 31.2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Nationwide, average occupancy rates at tourist accommodation facilities reached around 70 per cent, with figures surpassing 80 per cent during the first days of the break.

The rise in travel was bolstered by a wide array of local festivals, cultural events, and tourism programmes held across the country, which not only attracted higher visitor numbers but also encouraged longer stays and increased tourism revenue.

HCM City, which hosted the grand ceremony on April 30 marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national liberation, emerged as the most visited destination, drawing approximately 1.95 million visitors, a remarkable 101.2 per cent year-on-year rise.

Among them were some 120,000 international visitors (up 122.2 per cent), and around 867,000 guests staying overnight, a significant 333.5 per cent surge. Tourism revenue in the city was estimated at over VNĐ7.13 trillion (US$274.54 million), an annual growth of 120.6 per cent. Occupancy rates at accommodation facilities stood impressively high at 90–95 per cent.

Other notable destinations included the provinces of Thanh Hoá, Quảng Ninh, and Khánh Hoà, with approximately 1.6 million, 1.13 million, and over 1 million visitors, increasing by 5.3 per cent, 12 per cent, and 3.63 per cent against last year, respectively.

The capital city of Hà Nội hosted about 875,200 tourists, up 18.64 per cent year-on-year. Of these, 136,190 were international travellers, an annual rise of 55.35 per cent. Tourism revenue, thereby, reached VNĐ3.15 trillion, a 25.21 per cent growth.

This year also saw a notable shift in travel preferences. Rather than overseas trips, many opted for tours that revisit historic sites and revolutionary landmarks, as a tribute to national history and in honour of the 50th anniversary of national reunification.

A representative from the VNAT reported that no major incidents involving tourists had been recorded during the five-day period. International tourist arrivals continued to show strong momentum, even beyond the peak travel season. Meanwhile, accommodation and tourism service prices remained largely stable. — VNS