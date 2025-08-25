Politics & Law
Environment

Coastal tourism suspended as Typhoon Kajiki approaches

August 25, 2025 - 16:06
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong gusts are forecast to lash many regions throughout Monday.
Strong waves are seen at the popular tourist beach of Sầm Sơn in Thanh Hóa Province at noon on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Việt Hoàng

HÀ NỘI — Authorities across Việt Nam’s coastal provinces have suspended marine tourism and transport activities to safeguard visitors and residents as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies.

Forecasts suggest the storm could reach level 13–14 on the Beaufort scale, with wind speeds between 134 and 166 km/h, with some models warning of a possible escalation to level 15 (167–183 km/h).

Kajiki was expected to make landfall between Thanh Hóa and the northern part of Quảng Trị around Monday afternoon.

In Hải Phòng, all tourism operations have been halted, including the Đồng Bài–Cái Viềng ferry and the Cát Hải–Phù Long cable car. Quảng Ninh has also suspended sightseeing and overnight stays at sea and ordered fishing boats to return to shore.

Provinces from Thanh Hóa to Quảng Bình have banned marine activities. In Nghệ An, businesses were instructed to reinforce storm measures, including limiting container stacking to two layers to mitigate risks from strong winds.

In Quảng Ngãi, all passenger routes between Sa Kỳ and Lý Sơn Special Zone, as well as services linking Đảo Lớn and Đảo Bé islets, have been suspended.

Chairman of the Lý Sơn Special Zone People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Huy said that although the island had not yet experienced severe weather, authorities had prepared forces, transport and essential supplies in case of isolation.

High winds and rough seas were also reported around An Thới Island in An Giang Province, where canoe tour operators have suspended services.

The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting reported strong winds already affecting Bạch Long Vĩ, Cô Tô, Bãi Cháy, Hòn Ngư and Cồn Cỏ.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong gusts were forecast to lash many regions throughout Monday. — VNA/VNS

