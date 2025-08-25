Nha Trang Bay introduces new entrance fees to fund marine conservation

KHÁNH HÒA — Tourists heading to sightsee the Nha Trang Bay are now facing a new wave of entrance fees, ranging from VNĐ6,000 to VNĐ40,000 (US$0.22–1.50) per trip. This fresh move by local authorities aims to ensure the sustainable management and protection of the bay’s rich natural heritage.

The regulation, effective from Monday (August 25), aims to support the sustainable management and conservation of this important marine area in the south-central coast.

The fees apply to six specific routes within the boundaries of Nha Trang Bay, covering the sea and islands from Kê Gà Cape to Cù Hin Cape, excluding strictly protected sub-zones within the Nha Trang Bay Marine Protected Area. This includes the entire eastern and southeastern areas of Hòn Tre Island, as well as zones from Đầm Bấy to Hòn Mun, Hòn Nọc, and Hòn Cau.

Visitors travelling by inland waterway vessels will pay according to the route taken. The lowest fee of VNĐ6,000 per person per trip applies to Route 1, which leads to Hòn Miễu Island. Routes to Hòn Tằm, Hòn Tre and Hòn Một each carry a fee of VNĐ8,000 ($0.30).

The highest single-route fee is VNĐ10,000 ($0.38) for route 5, which leads to Hòn Mun Island, noted for its vibrant coral reefs. A combined route covering multiple islands is available at VNĐ40,000 per person per trip.

Certain groups are exempt from the fees, including children under six years old, people with disabilities, government officials on duty, residents of Khánh Hòa Province, inhabitants of remote areas under Programme 135, war veterans and senior citizens aged 60 and above. Children aged six to 16 and students receive a 50 per cent discount.

The Nha Trang Bay Management Board is authorised to retain 80 per cent of the collected fees to fund its management activities, ensuring effective conservation and sustainable development of the bay’s natural heritage.

Nha Trang Bay covers nearly 250sq.km and is the first marine protected area established among Việt Nam's 16 national marine protected zones. Since 2004, entrance fees were set at VNĐ5,000 per person per trip, with free admission for children under 12. However, since 2010, fees have been collected only within the Hòn Mun marine protected area.

Following a mass coral die-off in 2022, local authorities developed a recovery plan extending to 2030, which includes creating a sustainable financial source to support the bay’s management.

With clear regulations and reasonable pricing, the new fee system aims to balance tourism growth with the preservation of Nha Trang Bay’s rich marine ecosystem. — VNS