Hà Nội sees tourism boost over reunification day holiday

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s tourism sector recorded strong performance during the five-day public holiday marking the National Reunification anniversary (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Tourism activities were vibrant across the capital from April 30 to May 4, reaffirming Hà Nội’s reputation as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination.

In preparation, the department had issued several key directives to ensure traffic safety and smooth travel, while also rolling out promotional tourism programmes.

During the period, the capital city welcomed an estimated 875,200 visitors, up 18.64 per cent from the same period last year. Of these, 136,190 were international arrivals, a year-on-year rise of 55.35 per cent.

Total tourism revenue is estimated at VNĐ3.15 trillion (US$121.1 million), up 25.21 per cent.

Demand for travel and accommodation surged, with 4- to 5-star hotels nearing full occupancy. Retail and dining services also recorded significant growth in customer numbers and revenue.

A wide array of cultural events took place citywide, while localities introduced new tourism products to attract visitors. Hà Nội also distributed 110,000 gift packages to visitors to the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and conducted inspections at major tourist sites, all of which were found to be well-managed and compliant with safety and hygiene regulations.

With strong coordination and planning, Hà Nội reaffirmed its image as a “safe – friendly – high-quality – attractive” destination, said the Tourism Department. — VNS