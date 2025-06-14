PM calls for unity in organising two-tier local administration system

HÀ NỘI — The restructuring of the political system's organisational apparatus and the organisation of the two-tier local administration structure are a 'revolution,' requiring strong determination, resolute action, and unity in direction and implementation, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said on June 14.

Addressing a national training conference on the organisation and operation of Party organisations, local administrations, the Vietnam Fatherland Front committee, and political mass organisations at the commune level, held by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, PM Chính noted that as it is a 'revolutionary undertaking,' there will be both advantages, and difficulties and obstacles.

The transition process often involves a time lag, requiring time for adaptation and adjustment. Therefore, the restructuring of the organisational apparatus should not be perfectionist or rushed, but must be pursued with perseverance and steadfastness, and implemented step by step, with lessons drawn along the way, he stressed.

The Government leader pointed out that this organisational reform is not only about creating new spaces and driving forces for development on a broader, stronger, and more comprehensive scale, but more importantly, about transforming the operational mindset of the political system’s apparatus: from passively receiving and addressing issues to proactively shaping solutions for the people and businesses.

This is the most important aspect of this reform, and it must be thoroughly understood during the training conference to ensure effective implementation across the entire system, he affirmed.

The PM requested press and media agencies to intensify communication efforts regarding the implementation of the organisational apparatus reform, particularly in effectively conveying related policies so that the entire population clearly understands and correctly embraces the spirit of 'unity in will, direction, coordination, action, and timing.'

He requested that during the implementation process, any issues or obstacles arising should be reported for solutions.

The Government leader expressed his confidence that with the current momentum, new motivation, and strong resources, the two-tier local administration system will operate smoothly and effectively, bringing tangible benefits to the people. — VNS