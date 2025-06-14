President presents promotion decisions to Public Security officers

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường, Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on June 14, presented the decisions on promoting three Deputy Ministers of Public Security from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Authorised by the State President, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Phạm Thanh Hà announced the State leader’s decisions on the rank promotion for Deputy Ministers of Public Security Lê Tấn Tới, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, a member of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations; Lê Văn Tuyến; and Nguyễn Văn Long.

Emphasising that this promotion reflects the Party and State’s recognition and appreciation of the three officers’ efforts and their achievements and contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party, President Cuong said that in light of the numerous, demanding, and increasingly high requirements of the new situation, the newly promoted officers should continue upholding and promoting the glorious traditions of the heroic People's Public Security force, maintaining revolutionary morality, and enhancing their self-learning, self-discipline, and self-training.

He requested them to exert efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges and excellently fulfill their assigned duties.

On behalf the three officers, Tới pledged to remain loyal to the Fatherland, the people, the Party, and the State; to always place the interests of the nation, the country, and the people above all else; to stay steadfast in the Party’s goals and ideals; to deeply remember and seriously follow late President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings on the ethics of a commander.

They will strictly comply with the regulations of the People’s Public Security force; and exert their utmost efforts and determination to excellently fulfill the duties entrusted by the Party, the State, the National Assembly, the Ministry of Public Security, and the people. — VNS