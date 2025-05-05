Ancient boats should be preserved in their original state: specialists

HÀ NỘI — The two large ancient boats discovered in the northern province of Bắc Ninh should be preserved in their original condition, suggested the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to the department, based on the recommendations from the Institute of Archaeology, this is the optimal solution to protect and promote the value of the archaeological site, as relocating the whole site is impossible given its large scale, about 100sq.m.

Nguyễn Văn Đáp, deputy director of the department, said the ancient boat, discovered in Bắc Ninh in January, is unique and could be dated from the Lý and Trần dynasties (about 600 to 800 years ago).

The relics have fully revealed its remnants after a period of urgent excavation, allowing for a complete understanding of its scale, structure, materials, and building techniques.

The discovery consists of two similarly sized vessels, each over 16 metres long, about 2 metres wide, and with a maximum depth of 2.15 metres. They were found on the bed of the Dâu River, which no longer exists today due to the passage of time. These two boats are similar in scale, located 2.3 metres apart, and are connected by a wooden plank at the front to secure them together.

Notably, the bottom of the boat features a solid construction with a maximum diametre of 0.95 metres. The hull is connected from the bottom to the upper edge with planks. Overall, both hulls were crafted using the technique of hollowing out a single tree trunk, joining wooden strips with interlocking joints and securing them with wooden pegs.

The most complex techniques are evident at the bow and stern, where the connection between the solid bottom and the planks is tightly locked together, reinforced by four wooden pillars of the same size (5cm by 5cm).

This technique, according to specialists, is the first of its kind observed in ancient boat construction in Việt Nam and the world.

The urgent excavation results and the opinions of experts and scientists determined that this is a type of double-hulled boat. The remnants uncovered are the two hull sections that are completely submerged, functioning as floats supporting the entire structure above. The upper structure has been entirely lost, likely due to dismantling.

Based on various sources regarding ancient boats in Việt Nam and worldwide, scientists assess that this site represents the most complex and unique boat structure discovered to date, not only in the country but globally.

They suggested that this type of boat is typically of early origin and may have been built in Việt Nam, representing a continuation of the shipbuilding techniques from the Đông Sơn culture (1000 BCE to 200 CE). This is evidenced by the comparison of the hull bottoms with the solid construction and joint techniques.

According to documentation of boats from China and other parts of the world, some opinions indicate that the boat dates from the 11th to the 14th century (Lý and Trần dynasties) and cannot be later than the 15th century, showing technical influences from the south.

In situ conservation

The provincial department of culture of Bắc Ninh will coordinate with the Institute of Archaeology and related agencies to carry out the urgent preservation of the site.

This will involve a temporary solution of covering the site with sand to protect its original state after completing the research and documentation at the excavation site. This approach will be conducted scientifically, similar to methods used for other archaeological heritage sites.

Protective fencing and signage will be erected around the site, prohibiting construction activities and illegal resource exploitation within the protection zone.

Regular monitoring will be conducted by assigning dedicated staff or collaborating with the local community to continuously oversee the site’s condition and promptly address any potential threats.

The province will employ advanced technology, using modern preservation methods to combat the deterioration of wooden materials, such as chemical treatments and control of humidity and temperature.

Further research will be conducted to identify the significance of the site within the broader historical context of the Dâu River area.

An international scientific conference will also be organised, featuring leading experts to assess the site's values more comprehensively. This conference will also provide recommendations for long-term preservation solutions and ways to enhance the site's significance.

Regarding the promotion of the cultural values of the site, the culture authority of Bắc Ninh said a tour that combines visits to the ancient boat with other historical and cultural sites in the ancient citadel of Luy Lâu, Thuận Thành District in the province would soon be designed. This would include displaying, introducing and interpreting the ancient boat site using images and 3D technology.

Additionally, there may be plans to create a scaled-down replica of the site for exhibition purposes, providing an engaging and visual experience for visitors. — VNS