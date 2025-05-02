Buddha’s holy relics arrive in Việt Nam for UN Vesak celebrations

HCM CITY — Việt Nam welcomed Shakyamuni Buddha’s sacred relics – a national treasure of India on Friday, marking the first time the venerated artifacts have been brought to and enshrined in the country.

The precious artifacts were accompanied by India’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) hosted the reception ceremony at the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on the day, attended by Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council alongside Most Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn, Vice Supreme Patriarch, President of the VBS Executive Council, Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung, and Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Dương Ngọc Hải.

Following the airport reception, the relics were transported to the Việt Nam Buddhist Academy in HCM City, the main venue for the upcoming 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations. From May 3-8, they will be enshrined at Thanh Tâm Pagoda in Bình Chánh District for public viewing and veneration.

The relics are scheduled to travel to several significant Buddhist sites across Việt Nam, including Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area in the southern province of Tây Ninh, Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội – the headquarters of the VBS, and Tam Chúc Pagoda in the northern province of Hà Nam.

The UN Vesak 2025, themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” will take place from May 6 to 8. Some 1,200 delegates from 85 countries and territories, including dozens of heads of states, are expected to attend the event.

Việt Nam has hosted the UN Vesak celebrations three times before: in Hà Nội in 2008, Ninh Bình Province in 2014, and Hà Nam Province in 2019. — VNA/VNS