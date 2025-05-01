Hà Nội hosts vibrant tourism activities during holiday

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has launched a diverse programme of cultural and entertainment activities to attract tourists during the five-day national holiday starting April 30.

Highlights include a culinary culture festival at Thống Nhất Park showcasing regional specialties, and vibrant street performances around Hoàn Kiếm Lake on May 1. An art exhibition titled Hà Nội in Me is running at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum until May 5.

Heritage tours of Hà Nội’s historical and cultural sites are being offered at promotional prices. Outdoor sports and recreational activities — including running, cycling, yoga, and traditional games — are taking place in major parks such as Thống Nhất and Yên Sở.

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism has worked with local businesses and organisations to launch a green tourism promotion campaign, enhance safety and traffic management, and improve public spaces for visitors.

A new public art installation titled Revival has been unveiled at Cổ Tân Garden near the Hà Nội Opera House as part of the city’s beautification efforts.

A variety of tourism products, including cultural experiences, eco-tours, and wellness retreats, have also been introduced to meet growing demand. During the holiday, the city will provide free water, milk, and bread to visitors paying tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum.

With careful preparations and a rich programme of events, Hà Nội aims to offer memorable experiences and reinforce its image as a safe, friendly, high-quality, and attractive destination.

Earlier in March and April, the capital hosted the Get on Hanoi 2025 campaign at the Hai Bà Trưng Temple complex, participated in the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2025, and organised the Hà Nội Tourism Gift Festival themed Hà Nội – World Heritage Destination at Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street. — VNA/VNS