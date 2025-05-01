Phú Thọ to set up record culinary offerings to commemorate seventh Hùng King

HÀ NỘI — Phú Thọ Province will be commemorating Prince Lang Liêu -- the seventh Hùng King -- with a special incense offering ceremony while aiming to set a record for the 100 largest offerings in Việt Nam on May 7 at the Dữu Lâu Communal House in Việt Trì City.

The commemoration is an annual activity of the city's Dữu Lâu Ward to pay tribute to one of the legendary founders of the nation.

It cultivates patriotism among the people and promotes traditional values, good ethics, a hard-working spirit, creativity, courage, and resilience among the locals.

Organisers will reenact the ritual of making offerings from the Hùng Kings' time, giving people opportunities to learn about traditional culture and ancient worship.

Prince Lang Liêu or Hùng Chiêu Vương was the most outstanding son among the princes of Hùng Huy Vương. He was helped by a God to make bánh chưng (square rice cake) and bánh giầy (round glutinous rice cake) that so pleased his father he was passed the throne to become the seventh Hùng King.

"The event aims to honour Vietnamese traditional cultural values and preserve and promote the value of intangible cultural heritage and Hùng King worship in particular," said Phan Quốc Khánh, chairman of Dữu Lâu Ward People's Committee.

The event, jointly organised by Masan Consumer and the Vietnamese Chefs Federation, along with related agencies and units, is expected to welcome over 500 delegates, artisans, and renowned chefs from across the nation, as well as numerous visitors.

During the ceremony there will be a special culinary display - 100 of the largest elaborate trays of offerings with chưng and giầy cakes symbolising the earth and sky, respectively.

The trays are a way for the Vietnamese chefs' to commemorate Lang Liêu as the celebrated founder of the cooking profession. While preparing the cakes they will showcase their individual techniques and skills and honour different types of cuisine representing localities across the country.

But locals, visitors and artisans can also take part in the cake making process, adding their experience and stories about the origin of these two national dishes.

Organisers hope this activity will not only preserve customs and arouse national pride, but also create a joyful and united community atmosphere.

A music and dance programme will be organised featuring local artists and artisans with diverse performances including Xoan singing - a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage.

Organisers believe that their event will help people, especially international friends, understand better the culture, cuisine and history of Việt Nam and Phú Thọ. VNS