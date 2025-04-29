Vinexpo Asia returns to Singapore with expanded global showcase and strategic industry focus

Following its successful debut in 2023, Vinexpo Asia is set to return to Singapore from May 27–29 at Marina Bay Sands, bringing together the world’s leading wine and spirits stakeholders for three days of dynamic networking and business opportunities.

Organised by the Vinexposium group, Vinexpo Asia 2025 is expected to welcome over 950 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and 11,000 professional visitors representing 70 countries and territories. The event reinforces Singapore’s role as the strategic gateway to the fast-growing Asia-Pacific drinks market.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, highlighted the importance of leveraging emerging markets amid global industry challenges. “The global wine and spirits industry faces a pivotal geo-economic challenge with declining consumption worldwide. In this context, seizing commercial opportunities is imperative. Southeast Asia, with Singapore as its key business hub, is where growth happens. Vinexpo Asia in May will be the prime event for industry leaders to connect and thrive in this dynamic region,” he stated.

With Asia Pacific now accounting for 10% of global wine imports, and growth forecast in categories such as ready-to-drink beverages (5.9% growth expected in 2025), Vinexpo Asia is a timely and strategic platform. Singapore’s own wine market is projected to grow by 3% by 2025, supported by a vibrant gastronomy scene that includes 54 Michelin-starred restaurants as of 2024.

This year’s edition will feature a broader global line-up, including leading wine-producing nations such as France, Italy, and Australia, alongside emerging producers from South America and ASEAN member countries including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. New additions to the programme include the debut of “Welcome to the Organic World (WOW!)”, which will shine a spotlight on organic and biodynamic wines from around the world, and Wines Unearthed, a curated collective of boutique wineries seeking distribution partners in the region.

The spirits category will also enjoy strong representation, with exhibitors from Japan, Ireland, China, and other key markets showcasing current trends. The Vinexpo Academy will return with a robust programme of masterclasses, conferences, and guided tastings, led by top sommeliers and experts addressing pressing industry topics.

Taking place alternately in Singapore and Hong Kong, two major business hubs, it serves as a strategic platform for networking, discovering industry innovations, and fostering business opportunities in one of the most dynamic markets worldwide.