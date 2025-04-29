Int’l experts propose solutions to balance heritage conservation, development

HUẾ — Hundreds of mayors, officials, and representatives from Francophone cities around the world have gathered in the central city of Huế for a conference on "Heritage and Sustainable Tourism", as part of the 45th General Assembly of the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF).

In his opening remarks, Võ Lê Nhật, Secretary of the Phú Xuân district Party Committee, emphasised that cultural heritage is not only a bridge between the past and present but also the foundation for building identity, fostering pride, and strengthening community bonds. He noted that while heritage tourism has helped promote cultural values and raise public awareness of preservation, unregulated tourism growth carries significant risks, including overcrowding, heritage commercialisation, the erosion of local cultural values, and negative environmental impacts.

Therefore, sustainable tourism — with heritage conservation at its core and local communities as key stakeholders — must become a guiding principle for development, Nhật stressed.

He added that Huế is expanding numerous bilateral cooperation projects with Francophone cities, focusing heavily on heritage conservation. The conference offered an opportunity for mayors and international experts to exchange experiences and visions for promoting sustainable tourism, especially as Huế prepares to host the Visit Vietnam Year 2025.

Participants engaged in discussions ranging from how heritage can be leveraged for economic development without compromising its authenticity and spirit, to how tourism can become a catalyst for preservation rather than a cause of degradation.

Some experts, policymakers, and businesses shared successful models and case studies from around the world while also highlighting persistent challenges. Proposed solutions included balancing preservation and development, innovating heritage management models, applying digital technology for heritage promotion and conservation, and creating creative tourism products that respect cultural and natural identities.

Mme Khady Niang, Deputy Mayor of Senegal's Dakar in charge of cooperation, shared the story of Gorée Island, a site of deep historical significance marked by the remnants of a slave prison. While the prison is a painful symbol of Senegal’s past, it also stands as a beacon of hope for the future, she said. The local government, she added, has a responsibility to forge a collective identity that connects the past and the future, integrating historical memory into educational programmes to foster understanding of tolerance, racial discrimination, and overcoming historical hardships. Through this, the values of heritage are passed on to future generations.

To maximise the value of historical sites like slave prisons, castles, and cemeteries, Dakar has invested in training knowledgeable tour guides and developing digital self-guided storytelling apps, Niang said. The city also organises exhibitions and cultural festivals related to the island’s memory, leveraging digital tools to engage younger audiences. Heritage is further transmitted through local workshops and associations, teaching traditional crafts and culinary arts to inspire youth participation in preservation efforts.

Jacquis Gabriel Kemleu Tchabgou, Mayor of Dschang, also spoke about his city — the only one in Cameroon shaped by French colonial rule. The Dschang Museum of Civilisations has become a must-visit cultural landmark, contributing to the city's transformation into a smart city. To preserve both tangible and intangible heritage, Dschang continually seeks to enliven the museum, including showcasing collections in Paris to promote Cameroon’s rich heritage to the world, he stated.— VNA/VNS