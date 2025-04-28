UNESCO Vietnam pays tribute to composer Hoàng Vân

HÀ NỘI — Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, visited and congratulated Professor and Conductor Lê Phi Phi, son of late musician Hoàng Vân, on the occasion of the official inscription of Hoàng Vân’s collection into UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.

Deputy Minister Vũ extended warm congratulations to the family of the late musician, and emphasised that the recognition of "Musician Hoàng Vân’s Collection" by UNESCO is not only a tribute to the musician and his family but also an affirmation of the enduring stature and value of Việt Nam’s revolutionary music. The inscription honours Vietnamese culture in the intellectual heritage of humanity and vividly reflects Việt Nam's spirit of proactiveness, responsibility, and contribution to global civilisation.

Vũ praised the family’s persistent and dedicated efforts in preserving, sharing, and internationalising this invaluable collection, thereby helping to spread Vietnamese musical heritage and integrate it into the global cultural flow.

He expressed his hope that the family will continue to preserve and promote the legacy, working closely with relevant agencies to research, educate, and further disseminate Việt Nam's cultural values internationally.

Also on the visit, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương underlined the special significance of "Musician Hoàng Vân’s Collection" becoming Việt Nam's first musical work to be recognised as part of the Memory of the World Register and the only one of its kind in the region to date. This achievement not only honours the outstanding contributions of a great talent to Vietnamese music but also marks a significant milestone in Việt Nam's efforts to preserve and promote its cultural heritage globally.

He spoke highly of the family’s initiative in digitising the entire collection and building a multilingual website (in Vietnamese, English, French, Russian, and Chinese), enabling wide public access and enhancing the awareness of the value of musical heritage. This outreach contributes to nurturing pride and love for the homeland among younger generations.

On behalf of the family, Professor and Conductor Lê Phi Phi expressed profound gratitude, noting that the recognition is a worthy tribute not only to the family but to the entire Vietnamese music scene. He pledged the family’s continued efforts to preserve and promote the legacy of the late musician to audiences at home and abroad.

Musician Hoàng Vân (1930–2018) is regarded as one of the great pillars of modern Vietnamese music, making significant contributions in symphony, choral music, film scores, and children's songs, leaving an enduring imprint on generations of Vietnamese audiences.— VNA/VNS