Nation's joyful moments depicted at exhibition

HÀ NỘI The Hồ Chí Minh Museum has put on display over 300 images, documents and artefacts from the resistance war, and establishing a flourishing nation since, with some memorabilia on show for the very first time.

The exhibition Đất Nước Trọn Niềm Vui (The Nation's Moment of Full Happiness) highlights the national unity and determination that led to the victory, as well as the achievements Việt Nam has gained over the past five decades.

The historic significance of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising marked the end of the three-decade wars of resistance and opened a new era of independence, freedom, national reunification and construction and defence.

The organising committee wishes to help the public understand more about the significance, stature and contemporary value of the Spring 1975 event in the history of the nation, according to the museum's Director Vũ Mạnh Hà.

"The exhibition rekindles the spirit of the Great Victory in Spring 1975 in the cause of building, developing and firmly defending the country, contributing to fostering the trust of people in the leadership of the Communist Party in the new era of development," Hà said.

Visitors will have the chance to look at many vivid images, study important documents and see memorabilia, including some never previously been put into the public domain.

One is the American soap box used by Lê Thị Nuôi, an officer working at the secret printing house at 157 Nguyễn Trãi, Sài Gòn to safely transport important documents through the enemy's strict checkpoints.

Another is the suit worn by the South Việt Nam liberation special forces soldier Bùi Văn Chiếu during his revolutionary activities, participating in major battles, especially the battle against the Sài Gòn Police Headquarters on August 16, 1965.

The exhibition which runs until August 10 at 19, Ngọc Hà Street, Hà Nội, is divided into three parts.

The first part is the context after the Geneva Agreement in 1954, the second focuses on the Great Victory in the spring of 1975 to liberate the South and national reunification, and the third affirms the time after the reunification of Việt Nam as the beginning of a new period in the history for national building and defence. VNS