Home Life & Style

Vietnamese paint towns red to mark 50th anniversary of reunification

April 26, 2025 - 09:06
In these historic days of April, streets and alleyways across Việt Nam are adorned with vibrant red flags bearing yellow stars, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

In the historic days of April, streets and alleyways across Việt Nam are adorned with vibrant golden star red flags, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975) .

For every Vietnamese citizen, the image of the national flag holds sacred and profound meaning — a symbol of patriotism and national pride. VNS

Tourists visit the Independence Palace in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt
Ceremonial artillery soldiers from Brigade 96, Artillery Corps, pose for a commemorative photo with children after training at Bến Bạch Đằng Park, District 1, HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ
Young people wearing áo dài pose for photos in a small alley on Yên Phụ Street, vibrant with fluttering golden star red flags. VNS Photo Trương Vị
A five-month-old baby, dressed in beautiful clothes, posed for a photo with the national flag at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum. VNS Photo Trương Vị
Young people gather to take photos at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum. VNS Photo Trương Vị
A young woman dressed in a white áo dài poses for a photo with the Vietnamese national flag. VNS Photo Trương Vị
A small family is taking photos with the national flag at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum. VNS Photo Trương Vị
The "Flag-Lined Road" project, carried out by the Đà Lạt Youth Union across all wards and communes in the city, has attracted many young people and tourists to come and take photos. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Dũng
A toddler at a playground with a national flag display. VNA/VNS Photo Lê Đông
A café in an alley on Đặng Thái Thân Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội, is decorated with national flags. VNS Photo Trương Vị
Two young women eagerly take photos with national flags. VNS Photo Trương Vị
Colourful banners, posters, and flags brighten up Nguyễn Tất Thành Square in Phan Thiết City, Bình Thuận Province in celebration. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thanh

