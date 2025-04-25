Books on Việt Nam, Vietnamese people presented to Indian library

NEW DELHI — Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải on April 24 visited the Việt Nam Corner at the Central Secretariat Library in New Delhi on the occasion of the 50 years of glory celebration (April 30, 1975- 2025).

During the visit, he presented a selection of new books to enrich the Việt Nam - Hồ Chí Minh Corner at the library.

The ambassador said that the Việt Nam corner at this prestigious library is a cultural bridge that brings Việt Nam closer to Indian readers, researchers and policymakers.

Among the books donated to the library, Hai especially emphasised the iconic book Ngàn Năm Văn Hiến Quốc Gia Việt Nam (A Thousand Years of Việt Nam's National Civilisation) compiled and published by the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Through this book, the ambassador hoped that Indian friends will have a deeper understanding of Việt Nam's heritage and the country's identity formed over millennia.

Speaking at the event, Y. Avanindranath Rao, a representative of the library's leadership, expressed his honour in welcoming the Ambassador and Embassy officials on this momentous occasion for Việt Nam.

He highly appreciated Hai's donation of books to the library, believing that this cultural bridge will promote the India-Việt NamComprehensive strategic partnership.

The official also shared the library’s development history and praised the establishment of the Việt Nam Corner, describing it as a valuable resource that enables Indian officials and the public to gain deeper insights into Vietnamese culture, history, and the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The Central Secretariat Library is one of the oldest government libraries in India and the second largest in the country’s central library system.

The Việt Nam Corner was inaugurated on December 29, 2017, aiming to promote cultural cooperation, strengthen political ties, and enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. Việt Nam remains the only country to have a dedicated room within the library.

This space now houses over 500 titles covering Việt Nam’s history, culture, geography, and the Việt Nam–India relationship, and is adorned with vivid images showcasing the country and its people. — VNA/VNS