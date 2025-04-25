Việt Nam Street Dance 2025 gathers 500 dancers for national showdown

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Street Dance 2025, one of the country’s largest street art competitions, kicks off today, drawing around 500 dancers from across the nation.

Organised by the Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) in partnership with the HNBMG Vietnam Company and the #HanoiAllinOne community, the event will run until April 27 at Sake Village of Vinhomes Ocean Park 2, Văn Giang District, Hưng Yên Province.

Competitors will battle it out in 14 categories across professional, student, and junior divisions, both solo and group performances, featuring styles such as Hiphop, Breaking, Popping, and Allstyle.

Phạm Khánh Linh, a VIRESA Executive Committee member and deputy head of the organising board, said the competition presents a chance to discover and nurture emerging talent, particularly in preparation for the Youth Olympic Games 2026.

It also offers a unique opportunity for Vietnamese dancers to connect with renowned artists and choreographers from the international street dance community.

Top performers in the Breaking Open, Hiphop Open, 1vs1 Popping Open categories will earn the chance to compete in the Fire Foot International in Thailand this May, and those who win the 4vs4 Breaking will represent Việt Nam at the Respect Culture Series in Taiwan (China) in August. — VNA/VNS