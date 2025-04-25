Community-based tourism village launches vocational programme for the disabled

QUẢNG NGÃI — Gò Cỏ Village, one of the community-based tourism co-operatives in the central province of Quảng Ngãi, has launched a vocational rehabilitation programme for people with disabilities.

The programme offers training in tourism alongside crafts and cultural opportunities, with a view to offering them opportunities for the future.

Nguyễn Thị Diễm Kiều, a member of the co-operative, said that the programme, which was initiated by vice chairman of the Quảng Ngãi provincial people’s committee, Trần Hoàng Tuấn, aims to provide job training courses for eight people with hearing impairments this year (2025-26).

She said the eight trainees will be staying with local villagers of Gò Cỏ and the co-operative, while studying and learning how to make local crafts including fish net weaving, pottery, salt making, creating paintings and also learning sign language, farming skills and how to guide a tour.

Kiều said the programme, which will cost an estimated VNĐ903 million (US$36,120) for a one-year course, has been given a donation of VNĐ380 million (15.200) from the Bảo Trang company.

“Trainees will receive vocational education courses with local crafts practice and communications, with the aim of creating paid jobs for them in the future,” Kiều said.

She said the Gò Cỏ Co-operative and the Sa Huỳnh pre-historic ceramic co-operative will offer cultural experiences and craft learning for the trainees.

Gò Cỏ Village, just 2km away from National Highway No 1A, is one of the country's first community-based tourism co-operatives in Phổ Thạnh ward of Đức Phổ Town.

Villagers still perform the traditional arts of bài chòi (folk singing) and hát hố (local love duet) songs.

Vice chairman of the Quảng Ngãi provincial People’s Committee, Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn said the programme would help build up a strong community while also helping people with disabilities have a better future.

Tuấn called for donations and support from local communities and businesses in making the programme successful, bringing positive opportunities for the less abled in the province. VNS