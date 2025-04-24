Swedish documentary about Việt Nam reunification to be screened

HÀ NỘI — The documentary Victory Vietnam (Chiến Thắng Của Việt Nam), directed by Swedish filmmaker Bo Öhlén, will be screened in Hà Nội, to mark the 50 years of glory (April 30, 1975).

The documentary captures the lively and emotional atmosphere in Stockholm on April 30, 1975, the day Sài Gòn was liberated, marking the end of the Việt Nam War.

The film portrays moments of the Swedish people celebrating Việt Nam's victory, singing songs of peace, raising banners in support of the National Liberation Front (FNL), and expressing deep solidarity with the people of Việt Nam.

Interspersed with scenes of parades and heartfelt speeches, the documentary highlights the international solidarity movement's ongoing political and material support.

It stands as a moving testament to the Swedish people's admiration for Việt Nam's resilient struggle and a valuable record of the spirit of peace and independence that resonated globally.

Bo Öhlén, a cinematographer and director, was born on December 24, 1947 in Borås, Västra Götalands län, Sweden.

The film is screened at 8.15am on Friday, April 25 at the Việt Nam Film Institute, 523 Kim Mã Street, Hà Nội. — VNS