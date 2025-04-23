Special interactive exhibition to commemorate 50 years of glory

HÀ NỘI — The enlarged front page image of Nhân Dân (People) newspaper published on April 30, 1975, announcing the victory of Hồ Chí Minh Campaign that liberated the South and reunified the country 50 years ago, is being displayed around the area of the newspaper’s office located on 71 Hàng Trống Street, Hà Nội.

The image is within a special interactive exhibition launched by the newspaper as part of media activities to commemorate 50 years of glory.

Speaking at the launch of the series, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper and Chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists' Association Lê Quốc Minh said many important events of the country would be celebrated this year. They include the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Party (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025), the 135th anniversary of the birth of beloved President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2025) and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025).

Among these important events, Nhân Dân newspaper identifies the 50th anniversary of the liberation and National Unification as an event of tremendous significance, he noted.

Minh said Nhân Dân newspaper's media campaign had been meticulously prepared and developed over the past six months. It will be implemented across all publications, including the daily Nhân Dân, Nhân Dân Weekend, Nhân Dân Monthly, and the Thời Nay (Contemporary Affairs) newspaper, as well as on the digital platforms of Nhân Dân, reflecting the glorious tradition of the newspaper regarded as the pioneer of the revolutionary press in Việt Nam.

The newspaper has also launched a special information page at https://thongnhatdatnuoc.nhandan.vn to enhance the experience for readers. This specialised site includes various sections such as Critical Battles, Memories of National Unification, Việt Nam Today and Nhân Dân Newspaper Reports Victory. It is expected to bring to life this incredible period of history, using a unique storytelling approach with vivid images and sounds.

The page features an interactive 3D map that transports readers to the battlefields of the past, capturing the battle spirit of 50 years ago. This special 'StoryMap' application connects the past with the present through augmented reality (AR) technology, opening a gateway for readers to visit the significant locations that marked the victories of previous generations.

The highlight of the event is an exhibition featuring 11 enlarged front page images of the newspaper published on April 30 in the years 1975, 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020.

This is the first time a large-scale exhibition has been held at the location facing Hoàn Kiếm Lake, making it easier for local residents and tourists to access the special publications of Nhân Dân.

The exhibition also showcases historical battles, starting with the Central Highlands campaign and culminating in the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign that, according to General Võ Nguyên Giáp, the Supreme Commander of the Việt Nam People's Army : “Goes down in history as an unparalleled strategic conclusion. Our homeland is completely independent and unified."

Visitors can scan QR codes for more information about the battles on the website in order to see details of the innovative interactive graphics.

Nhân Dân has collaborated with technology partners to apply 3D mapping technology for the first time.

The mobile screening project is also expected to be brought later into schools, allowing students to have a more interactive history lesson.

"Historical stories that seem well-known still require a different experience especially for the younger generation, there must be alternative ways to engage,” Minh said.

“Nhân Dân therefore will continue to bring the mobile 3D space exhibition to many schools after the media campaign, with the aim to spread love for the homeland as well as historical lessons to the younger generation."

State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân praised the newspaper for careful and thorough preparations in organising a special information and media campaign across various publications and platforms.

"This is the first time a large-scale exhibition will be held at the Nhân Dân ewspaper headquarters facing Hoàn Kiếm Lake, aimed at attracting a large number of local residents and tourists,” she said.

“This is also the result of Nhân Dân newspaper's innovative efforts and high sense of responsibility in promoting the significant events of the country, continuing the glorious tradition of the newspaper regarded as the pioneer of the revolutionary press in Việt Nam," the Vice President added.

She expressed confidence that the special information campaign by the newspaper to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Unification will hold profound political and social significance.

“It will contribute to promoting and educating the patriotic traditions and the spirit of national unity among all generations of Vietnamese people, creating strong motivation for the country to enter a new era -- an era of prosperous and thriving development.”

The interactive exhibition will take place daily from 9am to 5pm, until May 4 in the courtyard of the newspaper. VNS