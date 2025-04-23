Nearly 150 artefacts displayed at special exhibition marking 50 years of glory

HÀ NỘI — A special exhibition entitled Non Sông Liền Một Dải (Unified Việt Nam) opened at the Việt Nam National Museum of History in Hà Nội on April 22 to mark the 50 years of glory (April 30, 1975–2025).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the museum's director Nguyễn Văn Đoàn said the event honours the historic victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, whose peak was the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, on April 30 half a century ago.

This marked the end of the 21-year resistance war full of hardships, sacrifices but also heroism against the US, and the fight became an immortal epic of the Vietnamese people in the 20th century.

The event aims to help the public, especially the young, gain a better understanding of the aspiration for peace and national reunification, as well as the close-knit bond and inseparability between the North and the South, thereby inspiring Vietnamese people's patriotism and sense of responsibility towards the safeguarding of national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as well as the realisation of development goals in the new era, he added.

The exhibition features nearly 150 documents and artefacts and is divided into three sections.

The first section, Aspiration for Unity, showcases materials related to the Geneva Accords, early efforts in socialism building in the North, and the southern and northern people's struggle for peace and reunification.

Entitled One Việt Nam – One Nation , the second section highlights President Hồ Chí Minh and the Party's clear-sighted leadership in the defeat of the US invaders, the North’s support for the southern front, and global people's solidarity with Việt Nam’s resistance war.

The last, Unified Việt Nam, displays images and items depicting the victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising to completely liberate the South, and the great joy of national reunification.

The exhibition is open to the public until the end of August 2025 at 25 Tông Đản Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS